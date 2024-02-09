Jet.AI Announces Partnership with FL3XX to Integrate DynoFlight

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. (“Jet.AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence (“AI”) company, today announced a collaboration with FL3XX, a leading web and app-based aviation management platform, to introduce the DynoFlight carbon offset platform to hundreds of FL3XX customers.



Scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2024, the integration is expected to empower private aircraft operators utilizing the FL3XX platform to gain effortless access to DynoFlight.

Mike Winston, Executive Chairman and Founder of Jet.AI stated: “With DynoFlight, operators on the FL3XX platform can now transparently and easily remove from the atmosphere every ounce of carbon emitted by a given flight.”

Paolo Sommariva, CEO & Co-Founder FL3XX added: “We are very excited to welcome DynoFlight to our platform. Integrating DynoFlight aligns with our mission to offer cutting-edge solutions to our extensive global customer base. This move is a significant step towards simplifying and improving the process of carbon offsetting, thereby contributing to more sustainable aviation practices.”

About Jet.AI:

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

About FL3XX:

FL3XX, the premier aviation management platform, stands at the forefront of technological innovation in aviation. Recognized as the foundational framework for flight operations, FL3XX caters to a broad spectrum of aviation requirements, including Part 135, Corporate Flights, Trip Support, MedEvac, and Cargo operations. Its comprehensive software suite boosts the efficiency of sales, operations, maintenance, and management teams, driving unparalleled productivity. Serving operators across six continents, FL3XX delivers an advantage through a leading number of integrated services, enabling operators to reclaim countless work hours each month, thereby maximizing productivity and profitability. FL3XX operates out of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, with a local presence in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the products and services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, and Jet.AI’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Registration Statement and the amendments thereto on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 333-270848) and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet.AI assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Jet.AI@gateway-grp.com