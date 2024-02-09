Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,937 in the last 365 days.

Tết gathering held for Vietnamese experts working for UN agencies

VIETNAM, February 9 -  

 

NEW YORK — The Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN) hosted a meeting with Vietnamese experts working for UN agencies in New York on Thursday on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tết) - the the biggest festival of Việt Nam.

In his speech, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, head of the mission, showed his appreciation for the contributions by Vietnamese experts to the UN’s activities in general, as well as for their companionship and cooperation with the mission in many fronts in recent times.

The diplomat emphasised that in the context of  many difficulties and challenges in the world, Việt Nam's foreign affairs work, including multilateral diplomacy and international integration, continues to be a bright spot, actively contributing to increasing Việt Nam's reputation and position in the international arena.

He expressed his hope that Vietnamese experts, no matter what position they hold, will also continue to well perform their role of representing Vietnamese intelligence and identity at the UN, while maintaining close connection and coordination with the mission, especially in effectively implementing UN programmes and projects, realising sustainable development goals, as well as in community and public affairs with the host country.

Vietnamese experts affirmed that they will always accompany and support the mission in completing all assigned tasks.

There are currently about 20 Vietnamese experts working for UN agencies such as the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the UN Development Program (UNDP), the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Secretariat of the UN. — VNS

You just read:

Tết gathering held for Vietnamese experts working for UN agencies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more