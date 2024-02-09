ARC's Dino Rizzo Recaps Recent UNSCRIPTED Episode with Jimmy Evans

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran and the Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), recently hosted Jimmy Evans of XO Marriage for another installment of ARC's UNSCRIPTED web series.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dino Rizzo , a 35-year ministry veteran and the Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Jimmy Evans, the Founder and President of XO Marriage, for ARC's UNSCRIPTED web series.

On UNSCRIPTED, Dino Rizzo chats with impressive church leaders and pastors from across the world. Everyone he interviews has dedicated their life to serving and making a major difference in their local communities by spreading the word of Jesus Christ.

In this episode, Evans describes his journey from being a "creep who cheated on his wife right before they got married" to pastoring a church for more than 30 years and overseeing countless other rescued and restored marriages. He recently celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary.

Evans' ministry is devoted to helping couples thrive and build strong, fulfilling marriages. He told Dino Rizzo that he's learned a lot during his time as the senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church in Amarillo, Texas , where he currently serves as the Apostolic Elder. Under his leadership, Trinity Fellowship Church grew from 900 members to more than 10,000.

Dino Rizzo and Evans dug deep into many other aspects of marriage and church leadership on UNSCRIPTED, including how to trust the Lord's timing when you feel "passed by." They also discussed how to work through feelings of inferiority, what pastors should be paying attention to in their local church, the view that church is the only institution that can teach people about marriage, and much more.

Evans shared with Dino Rizzo that marriage and Jesus must go hand-in-hand if people want to achieve success, fulfillment, and health. Pastors can play a central role in this by preaching about the foundational, transformative aspects of marriage.

UNSCRIPTED is a series of raw discussions surrounding relationships, struggles, church planting, and leadership. Episodes feature completely honest, unscripted conversations between Dino Rizzo and his guests.

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) had two successful seasons of UNSCRIPTED, which convinced them to launch a third. This has allowed Dino Rizzo to continue meeting with impactful pastors and leaders .

UNSCRIPTED helps to expand ARC's overall mission of supporting independent churches around the country in their aims to spread the word of Jesus. ARC provides the financial and training support that these new church planters need to thrive.

To watch the full episode of UNSCRIPTED featuring Dino Rizzo and Jimmy Evans, visit ARC's YouTube page.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo also founded Servolution.

In addition, Dino Rizzo is the Executive Director of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), where he oversees the planting of over 1,000 churches worldwide. He is also on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands and is the author of Serve Your City: How to Do It and Why It Matters.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2001, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.

