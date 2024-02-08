Submit Release
Grove Hall Center Design Meeting 3 - March 13

Please join Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services for the third community meeting to explore options for the design of a new community center in the Grove Hall section of Dorchester. The meeting will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. 

BCYF is committed to a transparent, inclusive community process through all phases of this project. To learn more about this project, how the location was selected, review the final presentation from the first phase of this process, and view the presentation and recordings from the previous meetings, visit Boston.gov/BCYF-Grove-Hall.

Interpretation, translation, and disability accommodation services are available to you at no cost. Interpretation will be available in Spanish, Vietnamese, Haitian Creole and Cape Verdean Creole. If you need other accommodations, please contact LCA@boston.gov or 617-635-4864 by March 4. To participate in this meeting, use this link: https://bit.ly/BCYFGroveHallCenterDesignMeeting3.

 

