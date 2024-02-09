Snowmobile Crash in Warren

CONTACT:

CO Jonathan Demler

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

February 9, 2024

Warren, NH – At approximately 6:00 p.m. on February 8, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department learned of a snowmobile crash that occurred somewhere in the Three Ponds Area of Warren, Ellsworth, and Rumney. A caller had dialed 911 and said that he was transporting a victim from the snowmobile trail to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth before the call was dropped due to poor cellular phone service. A Conservation Officer from Fish and Game responded to Speare Memorial Hospital as the snowmobile crash victim was undergoing initial evaluation and treatment.

The victim, an 18-year-old male from Laconia, NH, had been snowmobiling with his father when he crashed. The youth’s father transported the youth by snowmobile to the Three Ponds Trailhead in Ellsworth and then drove directly to Speare Memorial Hospital in their motor vehicle. The youth suffered serious injuries and was subsequently transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for additional medical treatment.

Neither snowmobiler could describe the exact location of the crash but the wrecked snowmobile and crash scene were found on NH Snowmobile Trail 157 in Warren, about 5.2 miles from the Three Ponds Trailhead. Investigation indicated that the snowmobile and operator had struck a tree while failing to negotiate a curve in the trail. The operator was thrown from the snowmobile and the snowmobile impacted another tree. Excessive speed and operator inexperience are considered to be the major contributing factors for the crash.