Astons Announces Important Update to Greece's Residency-by-Investment Program: Investment Threshold Increase

Effective May 1, the Greek government has announced the minimum investment required in Greece's Residency-by-Investment Program will increase to €500,000.

FORT LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astons, the premier investment migration consultancy, is issuing an important update regarding Greece's official Residency-by-Investment Program. Effective May 1, the Greek government has announced a significant change: the minimum investment required to participate in the program will increase from the current €250,000 to €500,000.

This adjustment marks a pivotal shift for investors considering Greece as their destination for residency by investment. Astons advises that applications submitted before the May 1 deadline will be processed under the current investment threshold of €250,000. However, any applications received from May 1st onwards will need to meet the new €500,000 investment requirement.

Astons encourages interested investors to expedite their decision-making process to take advantage of the current investment threshold before the impending change. Astons' Athens office is perfectly positioned is poised to assist clients in navigating this significant program change. With over three decades of experience and a deep understanding of the Greek real estate market and the residency-by-investment process, Astons offers end-to-end solutions to ensure applications are submitted efficiently and in accordance with the current investment threshold before the new regulations take effect.

Applications lodged prior to the May 1 deadline will adhere to the existing investment criteria, offering a limited window for investors to act under more favorable terms. Post-deadline applications will be subject to the new €500,000 minimum investment requirement, reflecting the program's adjustment to market dynamics and Greece's enduring appeal as a prime investment location.

Astons remains committed to guiding clients through this transitional period with expert advice and comprehensive support. The impending change underscores the importance of timely action for those considering Greece as their Plan B, retirement option, real estate investment source, or simply a second home.

For those considering the Greek Residency-by-Investment Program, now is the time to act to secure investment under the current terms. Astons invites potential investors to reach out for a personalized consultation and comprehensive application assistance and review to explore their options before the new investment threshold is implemented.

