VSP St. Johnsbury/ Single Car Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4000966
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#:1(802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/08/2024 at 0631 hours.
STREET: I-93 North
TOWN: Waterford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Clark Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 1.6
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kelsey Robertson
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Murano
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage.
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 North in Waterford near the Vermont and New Hampshire border. Further investigation revealed the operator, Kelsey Robertson, was driving down the interstate and struck a deer. Robertson was not injured. EMS and fire did not respond to the scene.