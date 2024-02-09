Submit Release
VSP St. Johnsbury/ Single Car Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  24A4000966                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                            

CONTACT#:1(802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/08/2024 at 0631 hours.

STREET: I-93 North

TOWN: Waterford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Clark Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 1.6

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kelsey Robertson

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH.

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Murano

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage.

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 North in Waterford near the Vermont and New Hampshire border. Further investigation revealed the operator, Kelsey Robertson, was driving down the interstate and struck a deer. Robertson was not injured. EMS and fire did not respond to the scene.

 

