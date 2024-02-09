Caira Surgical to Present Innovative Radar Surgical Tracking at CG 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference

CEO Jon Greenwald to Present at 4:30 p.m. in the Georgian Room

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caira Surgical, the pioneer in Radar Surgical Tracking for robotic and navigated joint replacement surgery, today announced its participation in the CG 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference organized by Canaccord Genuity. Jon Greenwald, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will represent Caira Surgical, highlighting the company's pioneering technologies and transformative vision for robotic and navigated orthopedic surgery.



The conference, slated for Monday, February 12, serves as a prelude to the distinguished American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting. It provides an unparalleled platform for Caira Surgical to showcase its groundbreaking surgical radar tracking system and other technologies to industry professionals, investors, financial analysts, and thought-leading surgeons. The presentation, scheduled from 4:30 to 4:55 p.m. in the Georgian Room, will spotlight the surgical workflow, cost, and patient safety benefits of Caira technology and its potential to accelerate and expand the uptake of robotics and navigation in orthopedic surgery.

Caira’s first solutions focus on knee replacement with planned future expansion into hip, shoulder, and spinal applications. The event is a prime opportunity for investors and industry leaders to gain insight into Caira's impactful technology and strategic direction.

Caira management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Interested parties are encouraged to schedule meetings in advance by contacting Caira Surgical Investor Relations at ir@cairasurgical.com.

About Caira Surgical

Caira® Surgical is innovating the future of robotic and navigated orthopedic surgery with revolutionary technologies that aim to eliminate surgical pain points, reduce operative time, decrease cost, and improve patient outcomes. Caira leverages proprietary radar and intraoperative scanning technologies as well as advanced surgical planning software to improve usability and eliminate the barriers to the broader adoption of surgical robotics to assist surgeons in achieving repeatably accurate and precise implant positioning. The company’s open platform technologies address knee, hip, shoulder, and spinal procedures, creating the potential to revolutionize the entire field of orthopedic surgery. Learn more at www.cairasurgical.com.

