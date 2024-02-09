Discover the DUEL(GameGPT) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of DUEL(GameGPT) on its platform in the Innovation zone (Web 3.0) and the DUEL/USDT trading pair started from 2024-02-01 12:00 (UTC).



DUEL is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 10 billion tokens. DUEL enables users to participate in community airdrops, access to in-game utilities across our Challenges and Arcade platform, for in-app purchases, marketplace use, and participation in staking and the reward-sharing program. The staking programs, including LP Staking and Direct Staking, encourage user participation and engagement, while the spending options for staking rewards provide additional utility for DUEL tokens.

DUEL's integration within the Arcade game mode showcases the platform's commitment to creating an inclusive gaming ecosystem. The free-to-play mode in Arcade allows exploratory and casual gamers to experience games without the need for web3 wallet connections or the use of DUEL. While token rewards in free play cannot be cashed out, they provide users with a simulated wallet experience, fostering engagement and interaction within the gaming community.

The Tokenomics of DUEL involves a detailed distribution plan, including staking mechanisms, buybacks, and the burning of tokens to maintain a balanced and healthy token ecosystem. The platform's stance on not employing play-to-earn mechanics positions it as a sustainable and user-centric model, where gamers are rewarded with DUEL tokens through bonuses, loot boxes, competitions, and other incentives.

DUEL's integration on XT.com signifies a pivotal step towards a broader user base, providing gamers and crypto enthusiasts alike with the opportunity to trade, acquire, and explore the multifaceted utility of DUEL. As the primary token fueling the Challenges and Arcade game modes. DUEL's integration on XT.com also aligns with GameGPT's commitment to creating a decentralized and collaborative gaming environment. The exchange listing ensures enhanced liquidity for DUEL, allowing users to seamlessly trade and engage with the token as they immerse themselves in the dynamic gaming offerings of GameGPT.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , expressed his opinion about the recent listing of the DUEL token on their platform, emphasizing the unique value it brings to the GameGPT ecosystem. In a statement, Warin stated, "We are thrilled to welcome DUEL to the XT.com family. GameGPT's innovative approach to AI and blockchain gaming aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering cutting-edge projects in the cryptocurrency space. DUEL's integration on XT.com not only broadens the token's market presence but also exemplifies our dedication to supporting platforms that redefine the gaming landscape. We believe GameGPT's suite of AI-driven gaming tools and experiences has the potential to reshape the industry, and we are proud to be a part of this transformative journey."

About GameGPT

GameGPT, developed by Prism, is designed to offer an unparalleled suite of AI gaming tools and experiences, tailored for both gamers and creators. The Arcade game mode on GameGPT takes center stage as a beacon of innovation within the gaming industry. Beyond offering captivating browser-based games playable on both desktop and mobile, GameGPT introduces groundbreaking features to elevate the gaming experience. An exciting addition to the Arcade is the upcoming Arcade Creator Program, slated for a mid-2024 release. This program, accompanied by an AI toolkit, aims to democratize game development by lowering entry barriers for creators. Creators hosting their games in Arcade stand to benefit from a generous monetization structure, receiving up to 80% of the collected sales associated with their games, fostering a vibrant creator community within the platform.

GameGPT is also set to introduce real retro arcade games into the platform, establishing partnerships with iconic retro IP. This initiative not only enhances the nostalgia factor for gamers but also presents lucrative revenue-sharing opportunities through a proposed model. As GameGPT continues to push the boundaries of innovation, the Arcade game mode emerges as a cornerstone of the platform, offering diverse and engaging gaming experiences for users of all preferences.

In terms of the broader Game Economy, GameGPT offers a nuanced approach with both free and paid gaming options. Challenges and Arcade game modes provide free gaming opportunities and the Arcade also introduces various monetization models such as pay-per-game, subscription, and in-game purchases. GameGPT's revenue streams stem from diverse activities on the platform, creating a robust and sustainable ecosystem. Sponsors and advertisers contribute to the platform's earnings, showcasing their products and services to the engaged gaming community. The platform also generates revenue from gamers through game license purchases, in-game purchases, and subscription fees, further solidifying its financial foundation.

The Token Reward Sharing program underscores GameGPT's commitment to sharing its success with the community. Third-party token reward sharing, referral fees, and creator incentives demonstrate a transparent and inclusive approach to rewarding their contributors. What makes GameGPT different from other projects? Is their AI-first approach to gaming. And GameGPT is boasting record-speed game development credits to their proprietary AI tools. It is also enabling the creators of all skill levels to efficiently build games. On top of all these, they also have groundbreaking game builder and creator programs for collaborators to benefit from the ecosystem's growth.

