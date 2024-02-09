Submit Release
ATA Creativity Global Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement

BEIJING, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global (“ACG” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff, dated February 7, 2024, notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. The letter noted that as a result of the closing bid price of the Company’s American depositary shares having been at $1.00 per share or greater for the last 10 consecutive business days, from January 17, 2024 to February 6, 2024, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), and the matter is now closed.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “likely to” and similar statements. ACG may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ACG’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ACG undertakes no duty to update such information to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required under applicable law.

