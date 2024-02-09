LanzaTech Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials, today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 A.M. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.



The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis at https://ir.lanzatech.com/news-events/events-presentations. Please access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials for everyday products. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, and On, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com.

