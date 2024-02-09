Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, SWOT Analysis 2031

Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Market by Product Type (Lateral Tunneling, Vertical Tunneling), by End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global tunnel field effect transistor market size was $875.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Tunnel field effect transistor (TFET) is a one type of upcoming emerging device. A MOSFET is typically utilized in low-energy electronic devices. The tunneling field effect transistor has a structure that is almost identical to that of the MOSFET, but it has a different important switching mechanism. In contrast to conventional MOSFETs, which modulate thermionic emission over a barrier, TFETs modulate quantum tunneling through a barrier for their switching mechanism. Built in Si (silicon), this transistor has three or four terminals. This transistor's fundamental structure is a gated PIN diode, and its operating principle is gate-controlled band to band tunneling. It is better suited for low-power applications than the MOSFET due to its lower outflow current, improved immunity to short channel effects, sub-threshold swing that is not limited to 60 mV/decade, greater operating speed due to tunneling, a much lower threshold voltage, and a current ratio that is lower on/off and higher on/off. As a result, in low-power and high-speed applications, the TFET can be considered an effective alternative to the MOSFET.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the tunnel field effect transistor market is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, tunnel field effect transistor market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the tunnel field effect transistor industry include:

• Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.

• Qorvo, Inc

• Axcera

• Infineon Technologies

• Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.

• Focus Microwaves

• Avago Technologies (Broadcom Inc)

• st microelectronics

• Deveo Oy

• Texas Instruments Inc.

