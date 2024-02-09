embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2024.



embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe.

