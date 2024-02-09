Cooling Fabrics Market Growth Survey, Promising Industry Trends, Development Strategies and Challenges by 2027

Cooling Fabrics Market Growth

The increasing demand for sportswear and protective wear, along with the growing popularity of cooling fabrics, are driving the global market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cooling fabrics industry, as detailed in a report by Allied Market Research titled "Cooling Fabrics Market by Type, Textile Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027," was valued at $1.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Drivers: The increasing demand for sportswear and protective wear, along with the growing popularity of cooling fabrics, are driving the global market. Additionally, there is a surge in demand for medical and defense applications.

Restraints: High product costs are hindering market growth to some extent.

Opportunities: Despite the restraints, there are opportunities emerging, particularly in medical and defense applications, which are expected to create new avenues for growth.

Covid-19 Impact:

During the lockdown, manufacturing activities and the supply chain of cooling fabrics experienced disruptions, leading to a decline in demand. However, as the market gradually recovers, the demand for cooling fabrics is expected to rise.

Market Segmentation:

Textile Type: The knitted segment held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance due to properties like breathability and comfort. The woven segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR, driven by superior functionality and properties.

Application: Sports apparel accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to continue leading. The lifestyle segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by collaborations for technological advancements.

Regional Insights:

North America: Held the largest share in 2019 due to technological advancements, R&D investments, and diverse end-use applications.

Asia-Pacific: Expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR, driven by consumer trends toward fitness, health consciousness, and government support.

Key Players:

Some of the frontrunners in the cooling fabrics industry include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Coolcore LLC, Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd., Burlington, Hexarmor, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Polartec, Nilit, and Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.

