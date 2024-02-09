PHILIPPINES, February 9 - Press Release

February 9, 2024 Villar bats for farmers' competitiveness Senator Cynthia Villar called on Phil Rice to support our farmers in order to be more competitive. "I am sponsoring the Rice Tarification Law (RTL) extension bill and I look forward to Phil Rice support on this," said Villar during the Department of Agriculture - Phil Rice Annual Review of the RCEF Seed and Extension Programs. According to the chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee, we have not yet experienced more output of palay per hectare at lower production cost until under the RTL in 2020. "When RTL started in 2019, inbred palay production per hectare has been consistently going up from - 3.66 ton per hectare in 2019, 3.95 tons in 2020 and in 2023, 4.19 tons, because of the distribution of high quality inbred seeds to farmers, by PhilRice" she noted. Also through the RTL, she said, Phil Rice is mandated to lead the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Certified Seed Development, Propagation and Distribution Program and co-lead the RCEF Extension Program. RCEF Rice Program has also synergized and strengthened the local farmers into seed producer cooperatives to support and participate in the nationwide high quality seed production and trade. It has established 756 PalaySikatan Technology Demonstration sites in 404 cities and municipalities located in 58 provinces under its extension service mandate. Villar said some of the target goals of PhilRice are to conduct in-depth research and development on better palay inbred varieties and to produce breeder, foundation, and registered seeds; better distribution system and improve relationship with LGUs to optimize implementation efficiency. At present, there are 164 are inbred seed varieties and 15 are new varieties developed by PhilRice under RCEF. Villar passed in 2019, Republic Act No. 11203, or the RTL, which removed the quantitative restriction on rice imports and set aside an annual P10B from the tariff collected from imported rice that comprises the RCEF. The senator pointed out that RCEF makes the rice industry competitive. "Thirty percent or P3Billion a year of the RCEF is allotted to giving of inbred rice seeds for planting by PhilRice, while 10% is allotted for extension services for ATI, TESDA, PHILMECH AND PHILRICE to teach farmers how to reduce cost of inputs, and to reduce wastage to yield more and increase income," related the senator. Villar, isinusulong ang "competitiveness" ng mga magsasaka Nanawagan si Sen. Cynthia Villar sa Phil Rice na suportahan ang mga magsasaka para mas higit na maging competitive. "I am also sponsoring the Rice Tarification Law (RTL) extension bill and I look forward to Phil Rice support on this," sabi pa ni Villar sa Department of Agriculture- Phil Rice Annual Review ng Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Seed and Extension Programs. Sa tulong ng RTL ayon sa chairperson ng Senate agriculture and food committee, ay naranasa nating magkaroon ng mas maraming ani ng palay kada ektarya at mas mababang production cost mula ng ito ay naipasa. "The national average production per hectare when RTL started in 2019, has been consistently going up-from 3.66 tons per hectare in 2019, to 3.95 tons in 2020, and 4.19 tons per hectare, in 2023" giit ni Villar. Sa ilalim ng RTL, kailangang pangunahan ng Phil Rice ang RCEF Seed Program at co-lead ito sa RCEF Extension Program. Ang Phil Rice ay nag pasigla at nag palakas ng mga kooperatiba ng mag bibigas para sila ay maging seed producers para suportahan ang pamamahagi ang mataas na kalidad na binhi ng bansa. Nakapag tatag din ang ahensya ng 756 PalaySikatan Technology Demonstration sites sa 404 na mga lungsod at munisipalidad na matatagpuan sa 58 mga probinsiya sa ilalim ng kanyang extension service mandate. inihayag ni Villar na ilan sa target goals ng PhilRice ang pagsasagawa ng malalim na research at development sa mas magandang uri ng palay at magkaroon ng breeder, foundation, at registered seeds ng inbreds. Dapat ding pagbutihin and sistema ng pamimigay nito sa mga mag sasaka at sa tulong ng mga LGUs para mapaigting ang implementasyon. Ipinasa ni Villar noong 2019 ang Republic Act No. 1120 o RTL, na nagtanggal ng quantitative restriction sa rice imports at itinabi ang taunang P10 billion mula tariff na kinolekta sa rice bigas ng RCEF. Ipinunto ng senador na nagiging competitive ang rice industry dahil sa RCEF. "Thirty percent (30%) or P3 billion of the RCEF is allotted to give inbred rice seeds for planting by PhilRice, while 10% is allotted for extension services for ATI, TESDA, PHILMECH AND PHILRICE to teach farmers how to reduce cost of inputs, and to reduce wastage to yield more and increase income," panayag pa ng senador.