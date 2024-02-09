Driving Forward : Automotive Flooring Market Poised to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031, with a 5.8% CAGR Fueling Growth

Automotive Flooring Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Flooring Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product (Carpet, Mats), by Application (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Material (Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Nylon, Rubber, Others), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031"

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 :

The global automotive flooring market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific region is dominating the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Increase in vehicle production and rise in demand for luxury vehicles in Asia-Pacific region is driving the growth of the automotive flooring market in the region.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the automotive flooring market, such as growth in awareness pertaining to noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) and increase in demand for environment-friendly material. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry. This in turn is expected to fuel the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in automobile sales, which is expected to boost the market. In addition, increase in operating life of vehicles is anticipated to create opportunities for the growth of the global market.

The automotive flooring market is segmented on the basis of product, application, material, sales channel and region. By product, it is divided into carpet, and mat. By application, it is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). By material, it is divided into polyurethane, polypropylene, nylon, rubber, and others. By sales channel, the market is divided into OEM, and Aftermarket. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By product, the carpet segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the passenger cars segment is projected to lead the global automotive flooring market.

By material, the polyurethane segment is projected to lead the global automotive flooring market.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global automotive flooring market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID-19 impact on the automotive flooring market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of essential raw material items for most of 2020, and few months in 2021. This led to sudden decline in availability of important raw materials for vehicle components.

As a result of interrupted supply chains and production schedules caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aviation production and sales suffered severely, which, in turn, negatively impacted the automotive flooring market in 2020.

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, governments across the globe implemented strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory. Consequently, several organizations began work from home programs as a precautionary measure. This led to a sudden decline in global demand for traveling, which has affected the automotive flooring market

However, vaccination drive enabled lowering of barriers to economic activity, as well as domestic and international travel. As the restrictions lifted, travel recovered quickly leading to increase in vehicle commutation, which is expected to boost the automotive flooring market

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

