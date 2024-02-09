Policy Management Software Market 2027: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

Policy Management Software Market Report

The rise in the need for faster management of procedures and policies across industries positively impacts the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global policy management software industry accounted for $962.18 million in 2019, and is expected to $3.06 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Policy management software is a type of application, which helps companies to manage risk efficiently and automate the policy documentation process of the organization. In addition, policy management software help companies to support various governance risk compliances (GRC) issues by establishing a culture of compliance within the organization and also helps organizations to achieve their goals.

The primary goal of policy management software is to establish, communicate, and uphold organizational policies and procedures aimed at mitigating diverse risks inherent in organizational management. Furthermore, policy management software is being increasingly embraced across various industries to attain objectives while preserving the internal and external integrity of the organization. Numerous advantages accompany the utilization of policy management software, including ensuring consistency within the company, bridging communication gaps between employees and the organization, safeguarding against litigation, and facilitating the achievement of organizational goals.

Surge in adoption of policy management software by several industries, increase in need for faster management of procedure and policies across the industries, and rise in need to streamline business have boosted the growth of the global policy management software market. However, high implementation and maintenance costs and rise in security issues hinder the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of cloud-based policy management software among SMEs is expected to open lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.

The large enterprise segment is expected to garner a significant share during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of policy management software by various large enterprises for solving various critical issues related to policy, procedure and protocol of the companies. However, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of policy management software by various SMEs to improve their business efficiency as well as to manage delegated policies of the organization.

Region wise, the policy management software market was dominated by North America in 2019, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to number of market players indulged in various development such as partnership, product launch and collaboration. For instance, in May 2020, Steele Compliance Solutions, one of the leading Ethics & Compliance management solution provider in U.S. has launched innovative policy management software named as PolicyManager. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in penetration of policy management software in various industries such as BFSI, healthcare and other and rise in government initiatives for policy management in emerging countries such as China and India.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a significant impact on the growth of the policy management software market. Various industries are majorly hit by lockdown imposed in many countries, and the spending on policy management software by end users is expected to slow down during this pandemic. This is attributed to the shutting down of various small and medium enterprises across the globe and growing unemployment rate in many developing nations. Furthermore, rise in adoption of work form culture across various industries have led many industries to change and update their policies owing to which there is an increase in adoption of policy management software across different industries.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of global policy management software market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on global policy management software market.

The key players operating in the global policy management software market include Amdocs, Comarch SA, ConvergePoint Inc., Huwaei Technologies Co., Ltd, Intracom Telecom, Juniper Networks, Inc., LogicGate, Inc., Mitratech, NAVEX Global, Inc., and WorkflowFirst Software LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the policy management software market industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of global policy management software market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global policy management software market share is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• A quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

