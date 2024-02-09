PM Chính visits Hà Nội medical establishments ahead of Tet

VIETNAM, February 9 - Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on February 8 visited medical workers and patients at the Vietnam – Germany Friendship Hospital and the Central Pediatrics Hospital in Hà Nội, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

He spoke highly of the devotion by the medical workers who are on duty when the family reunion festival is just around the corner, and spoke highly of the important contributions in the recent past by the health sector, especially in the COVID-19 fight.

The leader expressed his hope that the workers will continue improving their expertise, ethics, scientific research, and human resources training.

On this occasion, he asked authorities and relevant forces to intensify their control of the use and transport of fire crackers as well as the use of alcoholic drink while commuting, and to ensure food hygiene and safety so as to limit accidents.

The same day, he offered incense to late Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng.

PM Chính expressed his profound respect to the late leader – a staunch revolutionary and one of the key leaders of the revolution in Việt Nam who greatly contributed to the struggle for national liberation, construction and defence. VNA/VNS