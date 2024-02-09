Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes Offers Unprecedented 55+ Living at Riverland in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GL Homes has firmly established its reputation as a pioneer in crafting exceptional lifestyle communities, and its sprawling 4,000-acre master-planned community known as Riverland in Port St. Lucie, stands as a testament to this commitment. GL Homes has elevated 55+ living to unparalleled heights within the Riverland landscape with its globally renowned Valencia brand. It's evident that GL Homes has earned national recognition as a leader in lifestyle communities, with Riverland proudly serving as its vibrant flagship location in the state of Florida.

Valencia Parc at Riverland, the fourth 55+ community within this expansive development, recently opened to resounding acclaim. This community continues GL Homes' tradition of excellence and raises the bar with contemporary home designs and a wealth of world-class amenities. From the moment you step into Valencia Parc, it becomes clear that this community embodies the pinnacle of 55+ living.

The impressive 4,000-acre master-planned community offers residents an array of exceptional features, including a 24-acre Sports & Racquet Club and a 51,000-square-foot sq. ft. Wellness & Fitness Center. Additionally, the 5-acre Arts & Culture Center, complete with an 11,550 sq. ft. Creativity Hub, adds a cultural dimension to the community. Multiple City Parks and a future Town Center, all seamlessly connected by miles of traffic-free pathways on a Paseo and greenways, contribute to the unique charm of Riverland.

The crowning jewel of Riverland is undoubtedly its one-of-a-kind Paseo and greenways. Designed with eco-friendly principles in mind, these pathways are exclusively crafted for pedestrian, bicycle, and golf cart passage. This innovative network provides convenient access for homeowners and fosters a sense of community, bringing neighbors together in a harmonious blend of nature and connectivity.

Valencia Parc at Riverland offers unmatched amenities and presents a selection of top-notch home designs featuring the latest trends in modern living. GL Homes provides a variety of its most popular Valencia floorplan designs, each boasting upgraded standard features across all five collections. Regardless of the chosen floor plan, residents are sure to be impressed by the high-quality features included in the Complete Home Package of their new homes.

Beyond the confines of Valencia Parc, residents have the convenience of shopping and dining options at their fingertips. Top-notch medical facilities, such as the Cleveland Clinic hospital, are only a few miles away, ensuring that healthcare needs are easily met. Furthermore, residents can relish the best of Port St. Lucie, including NY Mets Spring Training games, PGA Village golf, boating, and basking in the sun along the beautiful coastline beaches.

Valencia Parc at Riverland epitomizes the pinnacle of 55+ living, combining exceptional amenities, contemporary home designs, and a prime location in Port St. Lucie. For those seeking a vibrant community where every need is met, Valencia Parc stands as a beacon of 55+ living. To learn more about Valencia Parc at Riverland, call 772-226-9000 or visit GLHomes.com/Valencia-Parc-at-Riverland today.

GL Homes was founded in 1976 and has since become a true American success story. Itchko Ezratti founded GL Homes because he believed that honesty, integrity, and high-caliber workmanship would be crucial in the Florida housing market. He has since helped GL Homes become one of the biggest homebuilders in the country. At GL Homes, Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, now serves as President and is responsible for leading operations across the state of Florida.

Misha Ezratti is steadfast in upholding the corporate culture his father instilled, emphasizing that clients and employees are an integral part of the GL Homes family. Both Itchko Ezratti and Misha Ezratti believe that employee dedication significantly enriches the overall customer experience. Those enduring values are reflected in every home built by GL Homes today.

