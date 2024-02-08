Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,688 in the last 365 days.

Pieridae to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (TSX: PEA) will release its financial and operating results for the 2023 fourth quarter and year-end, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, after markets close.

President & Chief Executive Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss the financial results and company developments on an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. MDT / 10:30 a.m. EDT.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link:    

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fsor29y2

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please follow this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf304a30fbb094c0a821325539855ca19

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event and may be accessed using the webcast link above.

ABOUT PIERIDAE

Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is a significant upstream producer of conventional natural gas, NGLs, condensate and sulphur from the Canadian Foothills of Alberta and northeast British Columbia. Pieridae’s vision is to provide responsible, affordable natural gas and derived products to meet society’s energy security needs. Pieridae’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PEA”.

For further information, visit www.pieridaeenergy.com, or please contact:

Darcy Reding, President and Chief Executive Officer     Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (403) 261-5900     Telephone: (403) 261-5900
       
Investor Relations      
investors@pieridaeenergy.com      


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pieridae to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Results

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more