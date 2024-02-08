Trisura Group Reports Fourth Quarter And 2023 Annual Results

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.



David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated, “Trisura ended the year with strong operational performance. Operating net income of $25.9 million in the quarter, or $0.54 per share, was achieved through measured growth, profitable underwriting and enhanced investment income – supporting annual operating net income of over $110 million. Quarterly Net income of $11.3 million, or $0.23 per share, was impacted by the run-off of a US program, partially offset by unrealized gains in the investment portfolio.

Maturation of our business and continued expansion with distribution partners drove insurance revenue growth of 26.7% in the quarter and 38.4% for the full year. In Canada, Q4 combined ratio of 85.8% was strong and contributed to an 81.1% full year combined ratio. Our US fronting platform has substantially navigated the run-off associated with the Q4 2022 write down. We have further rationalized our US program portfolio, which impacted fourth quarter results, though sets a firm foundation for profitability ahead.

Net investment income grew 71.0% in the quarter, reaching $16.2 million through higher yields and an increased size of the investment portfolio.

Growth, strong earnings, and gains on the investment portfolio lifted book value to over $619 million. Our business remains well-capitalized, supported by surplus capital, a $50 million revolving credit facility, a 10.8% debt-to-capital ratio and a conservatively positioned investment portfolio.”

Financial Highlights

Insurance revenue growth of 26.7% in Q4 2023 reflected sustained momentum across North America.

Net income of $11.3 million in the quarter was higher than Q4 2022 as a result of a write down on reinsurance recoverables in Q4 2022. Operating net income ( 1 ) of $25.9 million in the quarter grew 10.0% compared to Q4 2022, driven by growth in core operations (2) , strong underwriting performance in Canada and increased investment income.

of $25.9 million in the quarter grew 10.0% compared to Q4 2022, driven by growth in core operations , strong underwriting performance in Canada and increased investment income. EPS of $0.23 in Q4 2023 compared to ($0.87) in Q4 2022. Operating EPS ( 3 ) of $0.54 for the quarter compared to $0.50 in the prior year.

of $0.54 for the quarter compared to $0.50 in the prior year. Book value per share ( 4 ) of $13.02 increased 21.0% from December 31, 2022, primarily the result of earnings in the Canadian operations, higher investment income and the equity raise in Q3 2023.

of $13.02 increased 21.0% from December 31, 2022, primarily the result of earnings in the Canadian operations, higher investment income and the equity raise in Q3 2023. ROE(4) of 12.2% compared to 6.5% in Q4 2022, re-approaching our mid-teens target despite the costs of run-off this year. Operating ROE(5) of 20.0% demonstrates the strength and potential of the platform.





Amounts in C$ millions Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Variance 2023 2022 Variance Insurance revenue 755.0 595.7 26.7% 2,789.2 2,014.9 38.4% Net income 11.3 (40.7 ) (127.8%) 66.9 27.8 140.8% Operating net income(1) 25.9 23.5 10.0% 110.2 83.3 32.4% EPS – diluted, $ 0.23 (0.87 ) (126.4%) 1.42 0.63 125.4% Operating EPS – diluted, $(3) 0.54 0.50 8.0% 2.34 1.88 24.5% Book value per share, $(4) 13.02 10.76 21.0% 13.02 10.76 21.0% Debt-to-Capital ratio(4)(11) 10.8 % 13.2 % (2.4pts) 10.8 % 13.2 % (2.4pts) ROE(4) 12.2 % 6.5 % 5.7pts 12.2 % 6.5 % 5.7pts Operating ROE(5) 20.0 % 19.6 % 0.4pts 20.0 % 19.6 % 0.4pts Combined ratio – Canada 85.8 % 83.4 % 2.4pts 81.1 % 80.7 % 0.4pts Fronting operational ratio – US(4) 143.0 % 242.8 % (99.8pts) 109.6 % 128.3 % (18.7pts) Fronting operational ratio excluding certain non-recurring items – US(6) 106.0 % 83.2 % 22.8pts 90.3 % 80.5 % 9.8pts

Insurance Operations

Insurance revenue in Canada of $227.4 million in the quarter increased by 31.9% compared to Q4 2022, reflecting increased market share, expansion of distribution relationships, expanding fronting and growth of US Surety. Strong underwriting contributed to a Combined ratio of 85.8%, a ROE of 29.1% and Operating ROE of 29.2% in Q4 2023.

Insurance revenue in the US of $527.5 million in the quarter increased by 24.6%, compared to Q4 2022, reflecting favourable market conditions and maturation of existing programs. Fee income(7) of $22.2 million in the quarter increased by 14.5% compared to Q4 2022. Net loss of $8.9 million was the result of costs related to the run-off. Operating net income of $5.8 million supported a 13.6% Operating ROE.

Capital

The Minimum Capital Test ratio ( 8 ) of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 251% as at December 31, 2023 (233% as at December 31, 2022), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements ( 9 ) of 150%.

of our regulated Canadian subsidiary was 251% as at December 31, 2023 (233% as at December 31, 2022), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements of 150%. As at December 31, 2023, the Risk-Based Capital of the regulated insurance companies of Trisura US are expected to be in excess of the various company action levels of the states in which they are licensed.

Consolidated debt-to-capital ratio of 10.8% as at December 31, 2023 is below our long-term target of 20.0%.



Investments

Net investment income rose 71.0% in the quarter compared to Q4 2022. The portfolio benefited from higher risk-adjusted yields, increased capital generated from strong operational performance and recent equity raises.



Corporate Development

On February 7, 2024, Trisura received regulatory approval for its previously announced acquisition of a Treasury-listed US surety company.



About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Risk Solutions, Corporate Insurance, and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. Are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Trisura Group Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

As at December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 604,016 406,368 Investments 890,157 765,375 Other assets 53,712 61,852 Reinsurance contract assets 2,003,589 1,527,799 Capital assets and intangible assets 16,657 19,529 Deferred tax assets 16,314 17,942 Total assets 3,584,445 2,798,865 Insurance contract liabilities 2,769,951 2,165,103 Other liabilities 120,065 65,111 Loan payable 75,000 75,000 Total liabilities 2,965,016 2,305,214 Shareholders' equity 619,429 493,651 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,584,445 2,798,865

Trisura Group Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and twelve months ended December 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 2023 2022 Insurance revenue 754,953 595,742 2,789,187 2,014,915 Insurance service expenses (615,167 ) (474,120 ) (2,245,246 ) (1,742,601 ) Net expense from reinsurance contracts assets (135,627 ) (175,384 ) (458,606 ) (243,128 ) Insurance service result 4,159 (53,762 ) 85,335 29,186 Net investment income 16,206 9,479 51,669 25,162 Net gains (losses) 8,132 4,112 (9,658 ) 8,802 Net credit impairment reversals 926 - 895 - Total investment income 25,264 13,591 42,906 33,964 Finance (expenses) income from insurance contracts (27,716 ) (7,400 ) (75,875 ) 4,582 Finance income (expenses) from reinsurance contracts 23,511 7,000 65,759 (2,765 ) Net insurance finance (expenses) income (4,205 ) (400 ) (10,116 ) 1,817 Net financial result 21,059 13,191 32,790 35,781 Net insurance and financial result 25,218 (40,571 ) 118,125 64,967 Other income 727 733 7,654 6,593 Other operating expenses (10,346 ) (9,742 ) (32,947 ) (29,171 ) Other finance costs (565 ) (588 ) (2,409 ) (2,644 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 15,034 (50,168 ) 90,423 39,745 Income tax expense (3,714 ) 9,458 (23,482 ) (11,950 ) Net income (loss) 11,320 (40,710 ) 66,941 27,795 Operating net income 25,875 23,519 110,201 83,250 Other comprehensive income (loss) 8,452 (3,953 ) 6,328 (47,707 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 19,772 (44,663 ) 73,269 (19,912 )

Trisura Group Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and twelve months ended December 31

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 2023 2022 Net income 11,320 (40,710 ) 66,941 27,795 Non-cash items (11,727 ) 1,640 5,264 2,872 Write down on reinsurance recoverables - 81,473 - 81,473 Change in working capital 100,302 13,050 194,038 82,619 Realized losses (gains) 1,769 (3,087 ) 3,950 (10,066 ) Income taxes paid (1,736 ) (2,272 ) (9,841 ) (31,101 ) Interest paid (1,115 ) (1,056 ) (2,439 ) (2,662 ) Net cash from operating activities 98,813 49,038 257,913 150,930 Proceeds on disposal of investments 12,894 24,085 102,492 144,168 Purchases of investments (41,001 ) (50,712 ) (219,121 ) (384,030 ) Net purchases of capital and intangible assets 32 (397 ) (714 ) (2,131 ) Net cash used in investing activities (28,075 ) (27,024 ) (117,343 ) (241,993 ) Shares issued (63 ) 282 51,507 145,442 Shares purchased under Restricted Share Units plan 436 221 (1,409 ) (1,946 ) Loans received - - - 30,000 Loans repaid - - - (30,000 ) Lease payments (510 ) (481 ) (2,034 ) (1,905 ) Net cash (used in) from financing activities (137 ) 22 48,064 141,591 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, during the year 70,601 22,036 188,634 50,528 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 531,484 384,553 406,368 341,319 Currency translation 1,931 (221 ) 9,014 14,521 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 604,016 406,368 604,016 406,368

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Table 1 – Reconciliation of reported Net income to Operating net income(4): reflect Net income, adjusted for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations in order to reflect our North American specialty operations.

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 2023 2022 Net income 11,320 (40,710 ) 66,941 27,795 Adjustments: Non-recurring items 23,744 81,473 47,181 81,473 Impact of share based compensation 1,589 3,991 (1,914 ) 1,484 Impact of movement in yield curve within Finance income from insurance and reinsurance contracts 2,071 255 723 (3,731 ) Net (gains) losses (8,132 ) (4,112 ) 9,658 (8,802 ) Net credit impairment reversals (926 ) - (895 ) - Tax impact of above items (3,791 ) (17,378 ) (11,493 ) (14,969 ) Operating net income 25,875 23,519 110,201 83,250

Table 2 – ROE(4) and Operating ROE(5): a measure of the Company’s use of equity.

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 LTM net income 66,941 27,795 LTM average equity 549,672 425,593 ROE 12.2 % 6.5 % Operating LTM net income(5) 110,201 83,250 LTM average equity 549,672 425,593 Operating LTM ROE 20.0 % 19.6 %

Table 3 – Reconciliation of Average equity(10) to LTM average equity: LTM average equity is used in calculating Operating ROE.

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Average equity 556,538 429,869 Adjustments: days in quarter proration (6,866 ) (4,276 ) LTM average equity 549,672 425,593

Footnotes

(1) See section on Non-IFRS financial measures table 10.2.1 in Q4 2023 MD&A for details on composition. Operating net income is a non-IFRS financial measure. Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measure relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Details and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor can be found in table 1.

(2) See Section 10, Operating Metrics in Q4 2023 MD&A for the definition of Operating Net Income, and for further explanation of “core operations”.

(3) This is a non-IFRS ratio, see table 10.2 in Q4 2023 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of the ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor. Non-IFRS ratios are not standardized under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the ratio relates and might not be comparable to similar ratios disclosed by other companies. To access MD&A, see Trisura’s website or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

(4) This is a supplementary financial measure. Refer to Q4 2023 MD&A, Section 10, Operating Metrics table for its composition.

(5) This is a non-IFRS ratio. See table 10.4 in Q4 2023 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.

(6) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Adjusted figures exclude the impacts from write down of reinsurance recoverables, and the run-off program.

(7) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See table 10.5.5 in Q4 2023 MDA for details on composition.

(8) This measure is calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada’s (OSFI’s) Guideline A, Minimum Capital Test.

(9) This target is in accordance with OSFI’s Guideline A-4, Regulatory Capital and Internal Capital Targets.

(10) Average equity is calculated as the sum of opening equity and closing equity over the last twelve months, divided by two.

(11) The Q4 2022 and Q4 2022 YTD metric has not been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 9.

