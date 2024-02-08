Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,738 in the last 365 days.

SB1009 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2024-02-08

WISCONSIN, February 8 - An Act to create 20.285 (1) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: funding for the University of Wisconsin System's Wisconsin Institute for Citizenship and Civil Dialogue and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1009

You just read:

SB1009 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2024-02-08

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more