Mobility City Holdings Announces Grand Opening of San Diego County CA to Address Mobility Challenges for the Disabled
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
As a proud veteran, Peter Yi opened his store in San Diego with a mission to help people with mobility challenges.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, US, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., the leading retail network in the $8 billion mobility equipment sector, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location, Mobility City of San Diego County, CA, serving San Diego, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Del Mar, La Jolla, Coronado, Rancho Santa Fe, and the Carmel Valley. This location marks a significant milestone in expansion for the company to achieve its goal of providing top-notch products to the 68 million Americans with disabilities.
The new showroom is owned and operated by Peter Yi, an Army veteran with 28 years of healthcare industry experience. Peter and his team are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and top-of-the-line products to meet the unique needs of individuals with disabilities in the San Diego County area with a special focus on supporting the veteran and military communities.
"I am thrilled to open a Mobility City showroom to the County of San Diego to serve our communities with a wide range of mobility products," said Peter. "My goal is to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities by providing them with the equipment they need to live independently and comfortably."
The Mobility City of San Diego location will offer a wide variety of products including powered wheelchairs, scooters, lift chairs, walking aids and more. Customers who can't get to the store can receive a house call by a technician in a branded van for repairs, rentals and sales. With this expansion in Southern California, Mobility City Holdings, Inc., continues on its mission to make quality mobility products easily accessible to all of those in need.
"We are committed to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities and their families by providing them with the best products and services that are often unavailable elsewhere," said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "We are confident that our newest location, under the leadership of Peter Yi, will serve the San Diego County community with excellence."
"The grand opening of Mobility City of San Diego, is our second showroom in California with more to come this year. We expect to grow our network to over 200, thus providing top-quality products and services to Americans with disabilities." said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "With over 40 years in the healthcare industry, and 5 years since we founded this business, I can surely predict we are well on our way to becoming the go-to retail network for mobility products in the United States," said Vincent.
About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories with 50 showrooms in top markets in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, scooters and ramps.
With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are trained and certified experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
