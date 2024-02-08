Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,085 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,742 in the last 365 days.

StepStone Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This represents results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock, payable on March 15, 2024, to the holders of record as of the close of business on February 29, 2024.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its third quarter fiscal 2024 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI72745ee211894fc188f4df9e857f9f4a. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of December 31, 2023, StepStone was responsible for approximately $659 billion of total capital, including $149 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and net realized performance fees. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,		   Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and
per share amounts and where
noted)		 December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		    2022   2023    vs. FQ3'23 vs. FQ3'23 YTD
Financial Highlights                        
GAAP Results                        
Management and advisory
fees, net		 $ 128,753   $ 132,573   $ 138,115   $ 142,123   $ 151,492     $ 364,606   $ 431,730     18%   18%  
Total revenues   (4,235 )   172,374     178,011     191,422     (14,612 )     (239,948 )   354,821     245%   na  
Total performance fees   (132,988 )   39,801     39,896     49,299     (166,104 )     (604,554 )   (76,909 )   25%   (87)%  
Net income (loss)   (13,555 )   56,816     49,446     59,251     (23,419 )     (102,091 )   85,278     73%   na  
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:                        
Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.46   $ 0.34   $ 0.42   $ (0.32 )   $ (0.77 ) $ 0.43     183%   na  
Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.46   $ 0.34   $ 0.42   $ (0.32 )   $ (0.77 ) $ 0.43     183%   na  
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:                        
Basic   62,192,899     62,805,788     62,834,818     62,858,468     64,068,952       61,583,215     63,255,604     3%   3%  
Diluted   62,192,899     65,831,409     65,739,470     66,198,129     64,068,952       61,583,215     66,299,982     3%   8%  
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.20   $ 0.21   $ 0.21     $ 0.60   $ 0.62     5%   3%  
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2) $   $   $ 0.25   $   $     $   $ 0.25     na na  
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,126,386     1,227,173     1,277,783     1,331,778     1,203,847           7%      
                         
Non-GAAP Results(3)                        
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net(4) $ 128,753   $ 132,720   $ 138,301   $ 142,327   $ 151,943     $ 364,606   $ 432,571     18%   19%  
Adjusted revenues   148,053     152,940     152,780     149,800     185,123       489,030     487,703     25%   —%  
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)   42,701     37,796     44,402     43,827     50,664       118,362     138,893     19%   17%  
FRE margin(5)   33%     28%     32%     31%     33%       32%     32%          
Gross realized performance fees   19,300     20,220     14,479     7,473     33,180       124,424     55,132     72%   (56)%  
Adjusted net income (“ANI”)   31,153     27,115     29,388     30,173     42,116       115,548     101,677     35%   (12)%  
Adjusted weighted-average shares   114,651,163     114,765,635     114,673,696     115,118,060     115,232,927       114,575,210     115,009,445     1%   —%  
ANI per share $ 0.27   $ 0.24   $ 0.26   $ 0.26   $ 0.37     $ 1.01   $ 0.88     37%   (12)%  
                         
Key Business
Drivers/Operating
Metrics (in billions) 		                       
Assets under management
(“AUM”)(6) 		$ 134.0   $ 138.4   $ 142.6   $ 145.8   $ 149.0           11%      
Assets under advisement
(“AUA”)(6) 		  468.0     482.2     497.0     512.9     510.5           9%      
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)   83.0     85.4     87.4     87.3     89.4           8%      
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)   14.0     15.7     16.9     18.1     21.4           53%      
                                             
(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal year 2023.
(3) Adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net.
(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
 


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
   
  As of
  December 31,
2023		   March 31, 2023
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,970   $ 102,565  
Restricted cash   751     955  
Fees and accounts receivable   58,126     44,450  
Due from affiliates   64,021     54,322  
Investments:      
Investments in funds   126,813     115,187  
Accrued carried interest allocations   1,203,847     1,227,173  
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1)   632,414     770,652  
Deferred income tax assets   45,330     44,358  
Lease right-of-use assets, net   97,404     101,130  
Other assets and receivables   58,758     44,060  
Intangibles, net   315,296     354,645  
Goodwill   580,542     580,542  
Assets of Consolidated Funds:      
Cash and cash equivalents   33,589     25,997  
Investments, at fair value   109,822     30,595  
Other assets   1,498     772  
Total assets $ 3,468,181   $ 3,497,403  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 102,786   $ 89,396  
Accrued compensation and benefits   131,735     66,614  
Accrued carried interest-related compensation   635,200     644,517  
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1)   486,677     617,994  
Due to affiliates   202,225     205,424  
Lease liabilities   118,443     121,224  
Debt obligations   123,704     98,351  
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:      
Other liabilities   1,563     566  
Total liabilities   1,802,333     1,844,086  
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   76,076     24,530  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 64,068,952 and 62,834,791 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively   64     63  
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 46,314,543 and 46,420,141 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively   46     46  
Additional paid-in capital   630,208     610,567  
Retained earnings   131,338     160,430  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   186     461  
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity   761,842     771,567  
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   36,827     36,380  
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   145,738     152,658  
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership   645,365     668,182  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,589,772     1,628,787  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,468,181   $ 3,497,403  
 
(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.
 


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Nine Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues              
Management and advisory fees, net $ 151,492     $ 128,753     $ 431,730     $ 364,606  
Performance fees:              
Incentive fees   17,891       2,980       22,843       8,345  
Carried interest allocations:              
Realized   15,289       16,320       31,347       112,396  
Unrealized   (129,584 )     (63,367 )     (24,849 )     (354,095 )
Total carried interest allocations   (114,295 )     (47,047 )     6,498       (241,699 )
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1)   (69,700 )     (88,921 )     (106,250 )     (371,200 )
Total performance fees   (166,104 )     (132,988 )     (76,909 )     (604,554 )
Total revenues   (14,612 )     (4,235 )     354,821       (239,948 )
Expenses              
Compensation and benefits:              
Cash-based compensation   73,619       62,628       218,551       182,190  
Equity-based compensation   14,032       8,108       28,420       15,605  
Performance fee-related compensation:              
Realized   15,444       11,726       26,266       67,091  
Unrealized   (62,243 )     (31,875 )     (9,320 )     (172,554 )
Total performance fee-related compensation   (46,799 )     (20,149 )     16,946       (105,463 )
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1)   (69,700 )     (88,921 )     (106,250 )     (371,200 )
Total compensation and benefits   (28,848 )     (38,334 )     157,667       (278,868 )
General, administrative and other   48,001       43,582       113,007       111,547  
Total expenses   19,153       5,248       270,674       (167,321 )
Other income (expense)              
Investment income (loss)   (2,051 )     (681 )     4,115       (5,473 )
Legacy Greenspring investment loss(1)   (2,222 )     (8,966 )     (9,054 )     (32,927 )
Investment income of Consolidated Funds   11,223       4,895       22,357       4,895  
Interest income   827       701       2,235       1,068  
Interest expense   (2,562 )     (1,111 )     (6,682 )     (2,515 )
Other income (loss)   4,408       358       3,763       (1,380 )
Total other income (expense)   9,623       (4,804 )     16,734       (36,332 )
Income (loss) before income tax   (24,142 )     (14,287 )     100,881       (108,959 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (723 )     (732 )     15,603       (6,868 )
Net income (loss)   (23,419 )     (13,555 )     85,278       (102,091 )
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries   13,552       9,575       32,797       25,836  
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)   (2,222 )     (8,966 )     (9,054 )     (32,927 )
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership   (20,111 )     (7,617 )     22,677       (48,192 )
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds   5,588       391       11,590       391  
Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $ (20,226 )   $ (6,938 )   $ 27,268     $ (47,199 )
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:              
Basic $ (0.32 )   $ (0.11 )   $ 0.43     $ (0.77 )
Diluted $ (0.32 )   $ (0.11 )   $ 0.43     $ (0.77 )
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:              
Basic   64,068,952       62,192,899       63,255,604       61,583,215  
Diluted   64,068,952       62,192,899       66,299,982       61,583,215  
                               
(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Adjusted Management and Advisory Fees, Net

The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe adjusted management and advisory fees, net is useful to investors because it removes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds which we are required to consolidate under GAAP.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		     2022   2023  
Focused commingled funds(1)(2) $ 60,680 $ 62,093 $ 67,119 $ 70,481 $ 78,633   $ 164,975 $ 216,233  
Separately managed accounts   53,515   54,033   55,744   56,431   55,838     156,154   168,013  
Advisory and other services   13,926   15,546   14,101   13,740   16,069     40,698   43,910  
Fund reimbursement revenues(1)   632   1,048   1,337   1,675   1,403     2,779   4,415  
Adjusted management and advisory
fees, net		 $ 128,753 $ 132,720 $ 138,301 $ 142,327 $ 151,943   $ 364,606 $ 432,571  
                                 
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Includes income-based incentive fees of $0.6 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 from certain funds that are regulated as a business development company.
 

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		     2022     2023  
Total revenues $ (4,235 ) $ 172,374   $ 178,011   $ 191,422   $ (14,612 )   $ (239,948 ) $ 354,821  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   63,367     (100,753 )   (49,364 )   (55,371 )   129,584       354,095     24,849  
Deferred incentive fees       209         942           3,683     942  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   88,921     80,963     23,947     12,603     69,700       371,200     106,250  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)       147     186     204     451           841  
Adjusted revenues $ 148,053   $ 152,940   $ 152,780   $ 149,800   $ 185,123     $ 489,030   $ 487,703  
                                             
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
 

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023     2022     2023  
GAAP management and advisory fees, net $ 128,753   $ 132,573   $ 138,115   $ 142,123   $ 151,492     $ 364,606   $ 431,730  
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)       147     186     204     451           841  
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 128,753   $ 132,720   $ 138,301   $ 142,327   $ 151,943     $ 364,606   $ 432,571  
                 
GAAP cash-based compensation $ 62,628   $ 69,990   $ 70,081   $ 74,851   $ 73,619     $ 182,190   $ 218,551  
Adjustments(2)   (520 )   (653 )   (531 )   (574 )   (574 )     (1,951 )   (1,679 )
Adjusted cash-based compensation $ 62,108   $ 69,337   $ 69,550   $ 74,277   $ 73,045     $ 180,239   $ 216,872  
                 
GAAP equity-based compensation $ 8,108   $ 9,335   $ 8,472   $ 5,916   $ 14,032     $ 15,605   $ 28,420  
Adjustments(3)   (7,444 )   (8,274 )   (7,171 )   (4,644 )   (12,610 )     (13,640 )   (24,425 )
Adjusted equity-based compensation $ 664   $ 1,061   $ 1,301   $ 1,272   $ 1,422     $ 1,965   $ 3,995  
                 
GAAP general, administrative and other $ 43,582   $ 35,612   $ 33,277   $ 31,729   $ 48,001     $ 111,547   $ 113,007  
Adjustments(4)   (20,302 )   (11,086 )   (10,229 )   (8,778 )   (21,189 )     (47,507 )   (40,196 )
Adjusted general, administrative and other $ 23,280   $ 24,526   $ 23,048   $ 22,951   $ 26,812     $ 64,040   $ 72,811  
                 
GAAP interest income $ 701   $ 853   $ 431   $ 977   $ 827     $ 1,068   $ 2,235  
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(5)       (195 )   (244 )   (249 )   (540 )         (1,033 )
Adjusted interest income $ 701   $ 658   $ 187   $ 728   $ 287     $ 1,068   $ 1,202  
                 
GAAP other income (loss) $ 358   $ (40 ) $ 227   $ (872 ) $ 4,408     $ (1,380 ) $ 3,763  
Adjustments(6)       86     (376 )   403     (4,301 )         (4,274 )
Adjusted other income (loss) $ 358   $ 46   $ (149 ) $ (469 ) $ 107     $ (1,380 ) $ (511 )
   
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the removal of severance and compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out.
(3) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(4) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(5) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(6) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.
 

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises adjusted management and advisory fees, net, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		     2022     2023  
Income (loss) before income tax $ (14,287 )   67,505   $ 58,043   $ 66,980   $ (24,142 )   $ (108,959 ) $ 100,881  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   (10,802 )   (10,151 )   (10,540 )   (10,321 )   (15,537 )     (28,903 )   (36,398 )
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities   8,966     11,148     2,866     3,966     2,222       32,927     9,054  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   63,367     (100,753 )   (49,364 )   (55,371 )   129,584       354,095     24,849  
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation   (31,875 )   53,515     24,211     28,712     (62,243 )     (172,554 )   (9,320 )
Unrealized investment (income) loss   1,354     (2,207 )   (2,529 )   (1,657 )   5,559       10,219     1,373  
Impact of Consolidated Funds   (4,895 )   (4,002 )   (2,647 )   (8,223 )   (11,068 )     (4,895 )   (21,938 )
Deferred incentive fees       209         942           3,683     942  
Equity-based compensation(2)   7,444     8,274     7,171     4,644     12,610       13,640     24,425  
Amortization of intangibles   10,870     10,870     10,661     10,661     10,661       32,611     31,983  
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings       (244 )           222           222  
Non-core items(3)   9,952     733     (50 )   (1,500 )   6,335       16,847     4,785  
Pre-tax ANI   40,094     34,897     37,822     38,833     54,203       148,711     130,858  
Income taxes(4)   (8,941 )   (7,782 )   (8,434 )   (8,660 )   (12,087 )     (33,163 )   (29,181 )
ANI   31,153     27,115     29,388     30,173     42,116       115,548     101,677  
Income taxes(4)   8,941     7,782     8,434     8,660     12,087       33,163     29,181  
Realized carried interest allocations   (16,320 )   (18,693 )   (14,473 )   (1,585 )   (15,289 )     (112,396 )   (31,347 )
Realized performance fee-related compensation(5)   11,726     12,755     9,102     1,720     15,444       67,091     26,266  
Realized investment income   (673 )   (757 )   (557 )   (1,423 )   (3,508 )     (4,746 )   (5,488 )
Incentive fees   (2,980 )   (1,318 )   (6 )   (4,946 )   (17,891 )     (8,345 )   (22,843 )
Deferred incentive fees       (209 )       (942 )         (3,683 )   (942 )
Adjusted interest income(6)   (701 )   (658 )   (187 )   (728 )   (287 )     (1,068 )   (1,202 )
Interest expense   1,111     1,674     2,012     2,108     2,562       2,515     6,682  
Adjusted other (income) loss(6)(7)   (358 )   (46 )   149     469     (107 )     1,380     511  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)   10,802     10,151     10,540     10,321     15,537       28,903     36,398  
FRE $ 42,701   $ 37,796   $ 44,402   $ 43,827   $ 50,664     $ 118,362   $ 138,893  
                                             
(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI of our subsidiaries attributable to non-controlling interests and the profits interest issued in the private wealth subsidiary:


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December 31,
2023		     2022   2023
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $         10,167         $         9,843         $         10,534         $         9,463         $         10,518           $         28,830         $         30,515        
Non fee-related earnings attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests           635                   308                   6                   858                   5,019                     73                   5,883        
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $         10,802         $         10,151         $         10,540         $         10,321         $         15,537           $         28,903         $         36,398        
 
(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		     2022     2023  
Transaction costs $ 6,812 $ 38   $ 37   $ 163   $ 670     $ 6,815   $ 870  
Lease remeasurement adjustments                 (106 )     (2,709 )   (106 )
Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms   631   631     631     631     631       841     1,893  
Severance costs   42   73                   220      
(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation   1,989   (588 )   (1,249 )   (2,868 )   9,054       9,949     4,937  
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out   478   579     531     574     574       1,731     1,679  
Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters                 (5,300 )         (5,300 )
Loss on sale of subsidiary                 812           812  
Total non-core operating income and expenses $ 9,952 $ 733   $ (50 ) $ (1,500 ) $ 6,335     $ 16,847   $ 4,785  
                                           
(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
  December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023   2022   2023  
Federal statutory rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 %   21.0 % 21.0 %
Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 %   1.3 % 1.3 %
Blended statutory rate 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 %   22.3 % 22.3 %
                               
(5) Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December 31,
2023		     2022   2023  
Realized carried interest-related compensation $ 2,208 $ 2,358 $ 2,189 $ $ 660   $ 9,017 $ 2,849  
                                 
(6) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(222) thousand for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and $244 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023).
 

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023     2022     2023  
FRE $ 42,701   $ 37,796   $ 44,402   $ 43,827   $ 50,664     $ 118,362   $ 138,893  
Adjusted management and advisory fees, net   128,753     132,720     138,301     142,327     151,943       364,606     432,571  
FRE margin   33 %   28 %   32 %   31 %   33 %     32 %   32 %
                                             

Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and incentive fees, including the deferred portion. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Net Realized Performance Fees

Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December 31,
2023		     2022     2023  
Incentive fees $ 2,980   $ 1,318   $ 6   $ 4,946   $ 17,891     $ 8,345   $ 22,843  
Realized carried interest allocations   16,320     18,693     14,473     1,585     15,289       112,396     31,347  
Unrealized carried interest allocations   (63,367 )   100,753     49,364     55,371     (129,584 )     (354,095 )   (24,849 )
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   (88,921 )   (80,963 )   (23,947 )   (12,603 )   (69,700 )     (371,200 )   (106,250 )
Total performance fees   (132,988 )   39,801     39,896     49,299     (166,104 )     (604,554 )   (76,909 )
Unrealized carried interest allocations   63,367     (100,753 )   (49,364 )   (55,371 )   129,584       354,095     24,849  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations   88,921     80,963     23,947     12,603     69,700       371,200     106,250  
Deferred incentive fees       209         942           3,683     942  
Gross realized performance fees   19,300     20,220     14,479     7,473     33,180       124,424     55,132  
Realized performance fee-related compensation   (11,726 )   (12,755 )   (9,102 )   (1,720 )   (15,444 )     (67,091 )   (26,266 )
Net realized performance fees $ 7,574   $ 7,465   $ 5,377   $ 5,753   $ 17,736     $ 57,333   $ 28,866  
 

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units and Class C units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
December 31,
  December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September
30, 2023		 December
31, 2023		     2022   2023
ANI $ 31,153 $ 27,115 $ 29,388 $ 30,173 $ 42,116   $ 115,548 $ 101,677
                 
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic   62,192,899   62,805,788   62,834,818   62,858,468   64,068,952     61,583,215   63,255,604
Assumed vesting of RSUs   457,818   524,576   400,034   801,014   333,402     722,935   511,889
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units   2,486,197   2,501,045   2,504,618   2,538,647   2,553,899     2,467,141   2,532,489
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1)   46,662,062   46,420,141   46,420,141   46,417,845   46,314,543     46,898,733   46,384,046
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(2)   2,852,187   2,514,085   2,514,085   2,502,086   1,962,131     2,903,186   2,325,417
Adjusted weighted-average shares   114,651,163   114,765,635   114,673,696   115,118,060   115,232,927     114,575,210   115,009,445
                 
ANI per share $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.37   $ 1.01 $ 0.88
                               
(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement.
(2) Assumes the full exchange of Class C units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class C Exchange Agreement.
 

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended December 31,   Percentage Change
(in millions) December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023     2022     2023     vs. FQ3'23
Separately Managed Accounts                    
Beginning balance $ 52,881   $ 53,420   $ 55,345   $ 56,645   $ 56,380     $ 49,586   $ 55,345     7%
Contributions(1)   2,149     2,378     1,425     1,036     1,109       7,280     3,570     (48)%
Distributions(2)   (2,178 )   (997 )   (429 )   (1,459 )   (1,397 )     (3,211 )   (3,285 )   (36)%
Market value, FX and other(3)   568     544     304     158     568       (235 )   1,030    
Ending balance $ 53,420   $ 55,345   $ 56,645   $ 56,380   $ 56,660     $ 53,420   $ 56,660     6%
                     
Focused Commingled Funds                    
Beginning balance $ 27,236   $ 29,565   $ 30,086   $ 30,762   $ 30,905     $ 25,587   $ 30,086     13%
Contributions(1)   2,497     713     796     992     1,898       4,796     3,686     (24)%
Distributions(2)   (168 )   (308 )   (252 )   (988 )   (274 )     (854 )   (1,514 )   63%
Market value, FX and other(3)       116     132     139     243       36     514     na
Ending balance $ 29,565   $ 30,086   $ 30,762   $ 30,905   $ 32,772     $ 29,565   $ 32,772     11%
                     
Total                    
Beginning balance $ 80,117   $ 82,985   $ 85,431   $ 87,407   $ 87,285     $ 75,173   $ 85,431     9%
Contributions(1)   4,646     3,091     2,221     2,028     3,007       12,076     7,256     (35)%
Distributions(2)   (2,346 )   (1,305 )   (681 )   (2,447 )   (1,671 )     (4,065 )   (4,799 )   (29)%
Market value, FX and other(3)   568     660     436     297     811       (199 )   1,544     43%
Ending balance $ 82,985   $ 85,431   $ 87,407   $ 87,285   $ 89,432     $ 82,985   $ 89,432     8%
                                                 
(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.
 

Asset Class Summary

  Three Months Ended   Percentage
Change
(in millions) December
31, 2022		 March 31,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 December
31, 2023		   vs. FQ3'23
FEAUM              
Private equity $ 45,048 $ 45,766 $ 46,539 $ 46,464 $ 48,258   7%
Infrastructure   18,314   19,274   19,874   20,122   19,789   8%
Private debt   14,082   14,361   14,865   15,122   15,460   10%
Real estate   5,541   6,030   6,129   5,577   5,925   7%
Total $ 82,985 $ 85,431 $ 87,407 $ 87,285 $ 89,432   8%
               
Separately managed accounts $ 53,420 $ 55,345 $ 56,645 $ 56,380 $ 56,660   6%
Focused commingled funds   29,565   30,086   30,762   30,905   32,772   11%
Total $ 82,985 $ 85,431 $ 87,407 $ 87,285 $ 89,432   8%
               
AUM(1)              
Private equity $ 70,868 $ 71,611 $ 73,511 $ 76,031 $ 78,221   10%
Infrastructure   27,324   27,285   28,521   28,678   28,307   4%
Private debt   24,437   26,592   27,099   27,520   27,782   14%
Real estate   11,372   12,891   13,469   13,612   14,646   29%
Total $ 134,001 $ 138,379 $ 142,600 $ 145,841 $ 148,956   11%
               
Separately managed accounts $ 77,797 $ 82,243 $ 85,058 $ 85,387 $ 88,890   14%
Focused commingled funds   43,289   43,062   44,389   46,266   45,508   5%
Advisory AUM   12,915   13,074   13,153   14,188   14,558   13%
Total $ 134,001 $ 138,379 $ 142,600 $ 145,841 $ 148,956   11%
               
AUA              
Private equity $ 239,270 $ 242,461 $ 251,880 $ 264,327 $ 266,246   11%
Infrastructure   47,833   50,700   53,593   55,146   57,528   20%
Private debt   16,823   17,362   17,525   18,026   17,916   6%
Real estate   164,072   171,668   173,992   175,369   168,802   3%
Total $ 467,998 $ 482,191 $ 496,990 $ 512,868 $ 510,492   9%
               
Total capital responsibility(2) $ 601,999 $ 620,570 $ 639,590 $ 658,709 $ 659,448   10%
                         
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).
 

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268

Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of December 31, 2023 reflects final data for the prior period (September 30, 2023), adjusted for net new client account activity through December 31, 2023. NAV data for underlying investments is as of September 30, 2023, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2023. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2023, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of December 31, 2023 reflects final data for the prior period (September 30, 2023), adjusted for net new client account activity through December 31, 2023. NAV data for underlying investments is as of September 30, 2023, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2023. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following September 30, 2023, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once this capital is invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.


Primary Logo

You just read:

StepStone Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more