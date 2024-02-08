Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

Submit Release
MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update on February 15, 2024. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

Conference Call Information

Participants must register in advance of the conference call by clicking here.   Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number, and a unique access PIN. Each access PIN will accommodate one caller.

Additionally, a listen-only webcast will be available by clicking here.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investors / Events tab of www.corcept.com.

About Corcept Therapeutics

For over 25 years, Corcept’s focus on cortisol modulation and its potential to treat patients across a wide variety of serious disorders has led to the discovery of more than 1,000 proprietary selective cortisol modulators. Corcept’s advanced clinical trials are being conducted in patients with hypercortisolism, solid tumors, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In February 2012, the company introduced Korlym®, the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. For more information, visit www.corcept.com.

CONTACT:
Investor inquiries:
ir@corcept.com
Media inquiries:
Communications@corcept.com
www.corcept.com

 


