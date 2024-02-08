Altair Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
TROY, Mich., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, after the market close on Thursday, February 22, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and 2024 outlook. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.
|What:
|Altair’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
|When:
|Thursday, February 22, 2024
|Time:
|5 p.m. ET
|Webcast:
|http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)
About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-563-8608
dls@altair.com
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com