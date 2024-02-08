Submit Release
TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

  • Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on February 13th at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Pentagon City in Arlington Virginia with a presentation at 10:00 am Eastern Time,
  • J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on February 27th at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Florida with a presentation at 2:15 pm Eastern Time, and
  • J.P Morgan Industrials Conference on March 12th at the corporate headquarters of JPMorgan Chase & Co in New York City. A presentation time will be posted to TTM’s website when it is confirmed.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCBs”). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate
Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050


