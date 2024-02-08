Amalie Arena: Tampa Bay's Prominent Entertainment Hub with Diverse Seating Options

Amalie Arena: Tampa's versatile hub, offering diverse seating. Your go-to for entertainment experiences in Tampa Bay.

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalie Arena is a multi-purpose arena located in Tampa, Florida. It is known for hosting a variety of events, including hockey games, concerts, basketball games, and other entertainment and sports events. The arena has undergone several name changes over the years and was previously known as the Tampa Bay Times Forum and the Ice Palace.

General Information:

• Location: Tampa, Florida

• Capacity: The seating capacity varies by event but can accommodate approximately 20,500 for concerts and 19,092 for hockey games.

• Opened: The arena opened in 1996 and has been updated and renovated multiple times since.

• Facilities: It includes features such as club seating, luxury suites, a high-definition video display, and numerous food and beverage options.

Home NHL Team:

The Amalie Arena is home to the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Best Seats for Hockey:

The best seats for watching a hockey game in Amalie Arena can depend on personal preferences. Some fans prefer sitting close to the ice to see the players and the game up close, particularly in sections near the center ice like 101 or 126. Others might prefer sitting higher up, around the 200 level, for a more panoramic view of the entire ice.

Best Seats for Concerts:

For concerts, the best seats can vary based on the stage setup. Generally, sections in the lower bowl that face the stage directly, such as sections 113 to 115, offer a great view and sound. For end-stage concerts, sections 101 and 130 might provide excellent views. However, for a central stage setup, floor seating or lower bowl seats surrounding the stage can offer the best experience.

Club Seats:

Club seats at Amalie Arena are typically located in the lower bowl and offer premium experiences, including access to exclusive lounges, better food and beverage options, and more comfortable seating. The Chase Club and Lexus Lounge are examples of club seating areas that provide such amenities.

Ticket Prices:

Ticket prices for both hockey games and concerts at Amalie Arena can vary widely based on the event, the opponent or performer, the day of the week, and the location of the seat within the arena. It's best to check the current pricing for specific events on the official Amalie Arena website or through authorized ticket sellers.

Suites:

Suites at Amalie Arena offer a luxurious experience for guests, with private seating, exclusive food and beverage options, and often personal service. The pricing for suites can vary significantly based on the size of the suite, the event, and the included amenities.