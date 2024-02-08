Governmental Practice Cybersecurity and Data Protection, 2023 Recap & 2024 Forecast Alert

To kick off the New Year, Sheppard Mullin’s Governmental Practice Cybersecurity & Data Protection Team has prepared a cybersecurity-focused 2023 Recap (including links to all of the resources the team has put out over the past year) and 2024 Forecast (that previews what we expect to see in 2024). This Recap & Forecast covers the following five high-interest topic areas related to cybersecurity and data protection:

DoD and CMMC,

FAR Cybersecurity Updates,

Software Security,

Security & the Cloud – FedRAMP and AI Considerations, and

Cybersecurity Fraud and Enforcement.

Click here to read the full 2023 Recap & 2024 Forecast Alert.

You also can view the 2023 Recap & 2024 Forecast Alert as a flipbook here.