The Springs Home Show Presented By Lifetime Bath & Shower Is February 16-18, 2024, At The Colorado Springs Event Center

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Springs Home Show: February 16, 2024 to February 18, 2024 at the Colorado Springs Event Center in Colorado Springs, CO. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Colorado Springs and surrounding communities of Manitou Springs, Stratmoor, Fort Carson and Cimarron Hills, the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, solar, kitchen and bathroom renovations, hot tubs, flooring, painting and more will be participating at the Springs Home Show.

Colorado Springs residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Spring Home Show. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Lifetime Bath & Shower is presenting the Springs Home Show. Local family-owned and operated, Lifetime Bath And Shower installs bathtubs and showers made from durable finishes. Homeowners in the greater Colorado Springs area can select from numerous designs and accessories at Lifetime Bath And Shower to renovate the appearance of their bathroom space.

Admission and parking to the Colorado Springs Home Show is free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday February 16, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday February 17, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday February 18, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. The Colorado Springs Event Center is located at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Show Expo.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos has a local office in Murray, UT and is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 70 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

1-800-201-4663

info@nationwideexpos.com