Governor and First Partner Honor Fallen Marines 2.8.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the loss of five Marines from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in an aircraft crash during a training flight from Creech Air Force Base to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on February 6:

“California joins the nation in mourning the tremendous loss of these Marines. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to their families, loved ones, and fellow service members during this painful time. Their dedication to serving our country will always be remembered.”

Flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff in honor of the Marines.

