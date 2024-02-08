DocGo (DCGO) Tanks After Fuzzy Panda Research Alleges Fraudulent Billing & Forgery – Hagens Berman

DCGO Investors with Substantial Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys: Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/dcgo

Contact An Attorney Now: DCGO@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Investigation:

“We are investigating the propriety of DocGo’s business practices and financial reporting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

The investigation of DocGo comes on the heels of a Jan. 9, 2024 report published by activist short seller Fuzzy Panda Research entitled “DocGo – Allegations of Fraudulent Billing Practices & Forging of Documents.”

Based in part on conversations with former employees, Fuzzy Panda reports that it uncovered evidence of: (1) fraudulent billing practices “that former employees said amounted to Medi-Cal and Medicare Fraud[;]” (2) forging signatures on patient documents for COVID tests that were never performed; and (3) systematic editing of patient reports to maximize profits.

This news drove the price of DocGo shares crashing as much as $1.745 (or down over 36%) during intraday trading on Jan. 10, 2024.

If you invested in DocGo and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the DocGo investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding DocGo should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email DCGO@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.