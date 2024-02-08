Stream Systems announces strategic executive hires:

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Systems Ltd. is a technology company that applies advanced simulation, optimization, machine learning and AI methodologies to complex systems and data sets to offer new areas of optimization and insights. Stream’s solutions work across and within the mining value chain to offer system view concepts of optimization based upon next generation problem solving.



Chief Operating Officer

We are pleased to announce that Greg Lake, P.Eng. has joined the Stream Systems executive team as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective February 1st, 2024, reporting to the CEO, Bruno Rizzuto. Greg brings over 30 years’ experience of executive leadership in mining, oil and gas, energy transmission and global manufacturing. In leadership roles at AltaLink, Teck Resources, Husky Energy, Celestica and IBM, he has led innovation, business transformation, operations, information systems and integration, security, and enterprise level software deployments.

Greg will be responsible for overall operational execution excellence of Stream management consulting group in conjunction with software product delivery and deployment roadmap. He will oversee the Intellectual Property Protection program and build a scalable organization to provide our customers “best in class” decision support products and highly skilled management consulting services.

“Working with Greg in the past as a very critical customer, I know he will bring the operational discipline required to assist Stream in transitioning from an engineering services company to a highly capable software company with a service organization,” stated Bruno Rizzuto, CEO of Stream Systems.

Greg Lake states: “I have experienced first-hand the powerful insights SimOpti delivers through rapid modeling of complex operational systems. I look forward to helping lead the company in its next phase of growth and development.”

Vice President, Mining

We are pleased to announce that Mark Sawyer, P.Eng. will be assuming the role of Vice President, Mining reporting to the COO. He has worked in the mining industry for over 25 years in operations, planning, technology, technical services, consulting, and project management for operators and with OEMs. Working at Shell Albian and TransAlta in management positions enable him to relate to our mining customers challenges and needs. Mark has been working with Stream for over 2 years on a consulting basis and joined Stream full time in June of 2023.

Mark will lead our management consulting practice in mining and support the product development and R&D teams. Focusing on the customer and execution, he will ensure our clients’ needs are met and exceeded by bringing his global experience working on numerous mining technology challenges. He will work with mining companies to achieve the most out of their capital deployment, assisting them with operational transformation, catalyzing energy transition, and other strategic objectives.

“We are excited to have Mark in an executive role after over 2 years of consulting for Stream. He has a proven track record assisting our clients understanding and achieving the most out of Stream Systems' capabilities,” Bruno Rizzuto, CEO, Stream Systems said.

Mark states: “Stream are the market leaders in harnessing numerous data sources from a mine and effectively deploying our tools to achieve novel, actionable insights. I am keen to continue pushing our products forward and guide customers toward business transformation.”

