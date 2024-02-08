OP360 Sponsors Local Talent Guild in Celebration of Sinulog 2024

OP360 at Sinulog 2024

OP360 debuted at the 2024 Sinulog Festival by sponsoring Barangay Inayawan’s contingent to the Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

We decided to sponsor Brgy. Inayawan because we wanted to celebrate the rich culture of the local community where the talented learners of our beneficiary school thrive” — John Michael Llave, Senior Manager of Communications and Marketing at OP360