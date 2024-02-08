Judicate West Adds Judge Kendall J. Newman in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Chief Magistrate Judge Kendall J. Newman, formerly with the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, Sacramento Division, to its roster of neutrals. Judge Newman is based out of the Sacramento office and is available nationwide as a mediator, arbitrator, and private judge.



“Judge Newman has an unrivaled reputation as a terrific settlement judge settling over 1000 cases while on the bench where he was in high demand with hundreds of attorneys requesting him for mandatory settlement conferences, mediations, and early neutral evaluations. He also participated in hundreds of mediations during his tenure at the U.S. Attorney’s Office Civil Division,” said Alan Brutman, President, and Co-Founder of Judicate West. “What really stands out about Judge Newman is how highly recommended he has been to us over the years with accolades coming from sitting judges, neutrals and, of course, attorneys who have appeared before him. It sure feels like this is his calling in life. We are thrilled to add Judge Newman to our roster and offer his services nationwide. We expect clients to find him an excellent option for even their toughest cases.”

Appointed in 2010, he presided over a variety of civil matters, including civil rights, employment, personal injury and wrongful death, medical negligence and general business litigation. Prior, Judge Newman spent six years with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego and 15 years with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, serving the last five years as Chief of the Civil Litigation Affirmative Section. He began his legal career in private practice with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in San Diego, trying civil business and securities litigation matters.

Judge Newman has been active in an array of judicial organizations and committees, including serving as Chair (2023-2024) and Vice Chair (2021-2023) on the Magistrate Judge Executive Board and two stints on the Eastern District Judicial Advisory Committee (1995-2006; 2021-2024). He was a member of two Ninth Circuit committees, including the Pacific Islands Committee (2019-2024) and the ADR Committee (2011-2017). Judge Newman is a former member of the Federal Magistrate Judges Association, the Anthony M. Kennedy Inn of Court, the Louis M. Welch Inn of Court and the Federal Bar Association, Sacramento Chapter. He has also spoken and taught on negotiations nationally and internationally for multiple legal organizations and conferences throughout his career.

In 2009, Judge Newman received the Department of Justice Director’s Award for the largest settlement in the history of U.S. Forest Service. He has also received special commendations from the U.S Forest Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Marine Corps. He earned his J.D. from the College of William & Mary School of Law (1984) and his B.S. from Cornell University (1980).

About Judicate West

Celebrating 30 years, Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

