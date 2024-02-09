Make those strings sing! Country Music at It's Best

Chris Stapleton to Delight at Jazz Fest 2024

I can only be me. I have a hard time being a chameleon as a singer” — -Chris Stapleton

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Stapleton Set to Two Step His Way Through Jazz Fest 2024

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn is thrilled to announce that Chris Stapleton will be performing at Jazz Fest 2024. Stapleton has won 10 Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards and on September 23, 2019 he was honored with the distinction of being named the Artist-Songwriter of the Decade. The highly anticipated performance by the acclaimed artist has generated immense excitement among fans.

While the exact date and time of Chris Stapleton's performance have not yet been announced, music enthusiasts can stay updated on the festival's lineup and schedule by visiting www.nola.com. Jazz Fest, renowned for its diverse musical offerings and vibrant atmosphere, promises an unforgettable experience for attendees. Additional headliners set to perform this year include The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Hozier, Earth, Wind and Fire, Queen Latifah, Jon Batiste, and many more!

As the Marketing Director of the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, Karen Brem extends a warm invitation to music lovers from near and far to come and experience the magic of Jazz Fest in the vibrant city of New Orleans. Situated in the heart of the French Quarter, our hotel offers clean, affordable accommodations and a welcoming staff dedicated to ensuring a comfortable stay for all guests. Conveniently located within walking distance of all Jazz Fest activities, the Historic Mardi Gras Inn provides the perfect home base for exploring the festival and experiencing the rich culture of the city.

For more information about Jazz Fest 2024 and to plan your visit to New Orleans, please visit www.nola.com.