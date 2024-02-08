Submit Release
The War in Ukraine Two Years on: Today’s Challenges and Europe’s Future

As full-scale war in Ukraine enters its third year, Russia appears to have the upper hand, a reversal of the situation one year ago. Now, Kyiv and its backers must define a path forward for the months ahead. The decisions and actions they take will determine both Ukraine’s fate and that of Europe’s security for the long term.

Please join us for this online event where Crisis Group experts will discuss: the biggest challenges facing Kyiv and its Western backers and options to address them; the uncertain future of U.S. support and its implications for Ukraine and Europe; the sustainability of Russia’s war of attrition; and prospects for diplomacy and the future of European European security.  

Moderator: Olga Oliker, Director, Europe and Central Asia 

Panellists:
Alissa de Carbonnel, Deputy Director, Europe and Central Asia 
Sarah Harrison, Senior Analyst, U.S. 
Oleg Ignatov, Senior Analyst, Russia
Simon Schlegel, Senior Analyst, Ukraine

The panel discussion will be held in English and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

