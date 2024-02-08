Real-time Location System Market

Adopting and moving toward Industry 4.0, connected devices and IoT in manufacturing the demand is expected to grow in the health industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Real-Time Location Systems Market Size Reach USD 39.12 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as - Sonitor, CenTrak & Quorvo." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The real-time location systems market size was valued at USD 3.93 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 39.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.7%.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 244 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1931

Significant surge in the adoption of Wi-Fi in various end-use industries across the globe, immaculate availability of affordably priced sensors, wide application and acceptance of RFIDs due to its high accuracy and long battery life, availability of fast internet connectivity, and increase in the use of smart phones and smart gadgets among people across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global real-time location systems market.

The real-time location systems market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. According to the technology, the market is fragmented into Ultra-Wideband, WIFI, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Processing, Transportation & Logistics, and Others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1931

Based on components, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the RFID segment held the majority share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market. The ultra-wideband segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1931

Based on region, the area across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.

The key players of the market analyzed in the global real-time location systems market report include Zebra Technologies Corporation, Ubisense Group PLC, AeroScout, Inc., TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., and Savi Technology.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (244 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/real-time-location-systems-market/purchase-options

COVID-19 Scenario

►The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the of the global real-time location systems market. Lockdowns resulted in the increased adoption of RTLS in the healthcare industry so as to effectively evaluate the impact of a new telemedicine platform, allowing clinicians to conveniently interact with both healthcare workers and patients.

►Increasing use of telemedicine so as to enable healthcare workers to provide remote care for both outpatients and inpatients further promoted the market growth even more.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.