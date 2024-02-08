OP360 Distributes Grocery Bundles to Cebu Beneficiary Schools

OP360 employee's excitement in giving back to the Cebu community schools

OP360 reaffirms its commitment to community engagement by completing its third annual grocery bundle distribution to six Ceby City community schools.

Through OP360 Cares, we’re keen on supporting the individuals who play a pivotal role in shaping the future of as many learners as possible, like the teachers at our beneficiary schools.” — David Highbloom, Chief Administrative Officer at OP360