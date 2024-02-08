FTC Sends Refunds to Consumers Harmed by a Tech Support Scam Facilitated by Payment Processor Nexway

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $610,000 in refunds to consumers who lost money to a tech support scam facilitated by the payment processing company Nexway.

According to the FTC’s April 2023 complaint Nexway and two of its officers were at the center of several offshore tech support scams, processing tens of millions of dollars in charges and giving the scammers access to the U.S. credit card network. The defendants agreed to a settlement with the FTC that prohibits them from any further payment laundering and requires them to closely monitor other high-risk clients for illegal activity. The defendants also had to turn over assets, which the FTC is using to refund consumers.

The FTC is sending payments to 6,490 consumers. Most consumers will get a check in the mail. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. Eligible consumers who did not have an address on file will receive a PayPal payment, which should be redeemed within 30 days.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 888-995-0315 or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $324 million in refunds to consumers across the country.