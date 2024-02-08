Enlight Announces Participation at the Bank of America Power Utilities & Clean Energy Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”) (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy platform, today announced its participation in the Bank of America Power Utilities & Clean Energy Conference in New York City on Monday, March 4, 2024.



Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the conference. For more information about the conference or to request a meeting, please contact your Bank of America sales representative.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (NASDAQ: ENLT) in 2023.

Investor Contact

Yonah Weisz

Director IR

Enlight Renewable Energy

investors@enlightenergy.co.il

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

+1 617 542 6180

