Mickee Thompson Convicted for 2018 Murder of Sosaia Finau

February 7, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, an Anchorage jury found 24-year-old Mickee Bobby Marcel Thompson guilty of first- and second-degree murder for the April 12, 2018, murder of 19-year-old Sosaia Finau.

At trial, the evidence showed that Thompson and Robert Smith showed up uninvited at the apartment of Thompson’s former girlfriend. The former girlfriend had begun seeing Sosaia Finau. Thompson and Smith left without incident but returned to the apartment to retrieve Thompson’s son. After a verbal dispute over apartment keys Thompson fired his 9mm firearm 17 times at Finau. As Thompson was leaving, Smith entered the apartment and fired 7 rounds at Finau. Finau was hit by 15 bullets in the head, trunk, arm, and legs and died as a result of his injuries before police arrived minutes later.

The State argued that Thompson intentionally killed Finau. Thompson claimed he acted in self-defense and that Smith was the cause the death of Finau. The jury rejected Thompson’s argument.

Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for June 20, 2024. Thompson faces a sentence of 30-99 years for the murder convictions. Thompson is being held without bail by the Alaska Department of Corrections. Co-defendant Smith previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

