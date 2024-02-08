Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,466 in the last 365 days.

Fairfax Responds to Short Seller Report

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Muddy Waters Research issued a report regarding Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) suggesting that the book value of Fairfax was overstated. Fairfax disagrees with the allegations and insinuations contained in the report, and would like to assure all shareholders that Fairfax has prepared its financial statements and reporting in accordance with all applicable accounting principles.

Through the first nine months of 2023, Fairfax has achieved record earnings driven by record operating income. Fairfax will release its fourth quarter and year-end financial results next Thursday, February 15, 2024, and a conference call will follow on the morning of Friday, February 16, 2024, and the management of the company is pleased to address any questions relating to those results or the report issued today at that time.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


Primary Logo

You just read:

Fairfax Responds to Short Seller Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more