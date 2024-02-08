Submit Release
NileBuilt Introduces the First Generation of Non-Combustible, Net Zero Homes

Groundbreaking ceremony kicks-off their first California model home, “The Nellie Gail” in Laguna Hills, helping solve the California Housing Crisis

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NileBuilt, Corp., is introducing to the Southern California marketplace their non-combustible, net zero, high wind event resistant, and sustainable building technology. All NileBuilt homes are constructed with a patented, high performance cementitious fiber reinforced composite building system. In addition, NileBuilt’s sustainable technology features a reduced concrete carbon footprint of up to 65%.

Scott Long, NileBuilt’s CEO/CTO and Co-Founder, explained, “The need for resilient and sustainable housing is a priority for us. Our mission is to lead the industry in providing the latest technology in affordable, sustainable, and safe NileBuilt homes for everyone.”

Over 90 attendees participated in the groundbreaking ceremony on The Nellie Gail’s building site with dignitaries representing Federal, State and Local governmental entities in addition to other building industry stakeholders.

NileBuilt is leading the residential building market with non-combustible, high wind event resistant, net zero and sustainable building systems. All NileBuilt homes utilize their high performance and wood-free, cementitious fiber reinforced composite patented technology. With a wide range of building footprints from 5,000+ sq. ft. luxury homes to 1,000+ sq. ft. affordable homes, all NileBuilt homes are constructed with their patented building system. More information about NileBuilt, Corp., is available at: http://www.NileBuilt.com.

NileBuilt – providing leadership in solving the housing crisis with resilient and sustainable technology.

Groundbreaking Ceremony on The Nellie Gail’s Building Site

(L. to R.): Kris Murray, Association of California Cities – Orange County; Scott Kitcher, Sustain SoCal; Scott Long, CEO/Co-Founder NileBuilt; Manoj Krishan, CFO/Co-Founder NileBuilt; Honorable Janine Heft, Laguna Hills City Council; Christina Kennedy, Laguna Hills Chamber President & CEO; Carl Heft, Orange County Business Council; Honorable Dave Wheeler, Laguna Hills Mayor; and Josh Sweeney, Laguna Hills Mayor Pro Tem.

