Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to UNESCO Director-General

VIETNAM, February 8 - PARIS — Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), presented her credentials to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay at the organisation’s headquarters in Paris, France on February 7.

At the ceremony, Ambassador Anh emphasised that Việt Nam appreciated multilateralism, the role and contribution of the United Nations and UNESCO in seeking solutions to increasing global challenges, thereby contributing to maintaining peace and security, and promoting sustainable development in the world.

She highlighted Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, multilateralisation, as well as its policy of considering culture, science and education important driving forces for the country's rapid and sustainable development.

She expressed her joy to hold her position amidst fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and UNESCO in all the fields of culture, education, natural science, social science, information and communications.

The diplomat took this occasion to thanked the UNESCO for its support and assistance, especially in implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation between Việt Nam and UNESCO for the 2021-25 period.

She expressed her wish that the UNESCO will continue supporting Việt Nam, particularly in consulting and developing new heritage documents, and preserving and promoting heritage sites recognised by UNESCO, including the project on conservation and promotion of the value of Thăng Long Imperial Citadel.

She affirmed that she will do her best to deepen Việt Nam-UNESCO cooperation, thereby contributing to realising the UNESCO's goals and promoting socio-economic development of localities as well as Việt Nam.

For her part, UNESCO Director-General Azoulay thanked Việt Nam for its role, participation and contribution to the UNESCO.

She spoke highly of close and effective cooperation between Việt Nam and UNESCO in all fields, considering it a typical model of cooperation, and propose boosting cooperation with Việt Nam in other promising fields such as climate, water, ocean science, artificial intelligence, and others.

She said that more staff arranged at the UNESCO Office in Hà Nội will make an important contribution to promoting cooperation with Việt Nam in the coming time. — VNS