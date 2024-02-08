net2phone Unveils Global Connect

Enables multi-national businesses – whether using net2phone uContact, Microsoft Teams, or legacy platforms - to drop their local landlines by upgrading to a single-channel cloud connectivity solution

Global Connect reduces connectivity costs substantially compared to legacy solutions while vastly simplifying the process of provisioning and administering voice connectivity

Newark, NJ, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone , a leading provider of intelligent communications-as-a-service for businesses and contact centers, today launched its Global Connect service.

Global Connect provides multinational businesses with a single-channel, enterprise-grade cloud connectivity solution across multiple geographies. Organizations utilizing SIP trunks to connect their net2phone UContact CCaaS service, Microsoft Teams, or legacy on-premise PBX platforms, can now shed their costly local voice connectivity services.

“Multi-national organizations can substantially reduce their global telephony costs with Global Connect,” said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. “In addition, Global Connect greatly simplifies the organization’s payables process by replacing invoices from multiple local and long-distance calling plans across markets with a single convenient, transparent and predictable statement.”

Global Connect features include:

Affordable in-country and international calling

International porting in most markets

Access to local emergency services in many markets

Regional support

“Organizations with call center operations in multiple markets that are still handcuffed to their on-premise PBX’s or other legacy solutions can achieve even greater savings -- while significantly upgrading their employees’ productivity -- by pairing Global Connect with UContact, our powerful contact center solution,” Fink added.

net2phone’s Global Connect operates across six continents. net2phone, together with its parent company, IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), terminates over nine billion international long distance minutes per year to over 200 countries, leveraging interconnections with over 350 telecom carriers worldwide.

To learn more about how Global Connect can streamline your business operations, visit net2phone.com and get connected with a net2phone expert.

About net2phone:

net2phone’s innovative cloud-based, unified communications as a service, contact center as a service and SIP trunking solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations with enhanced intelligence and insights. net2phone’s commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality communications services has earned it a reputation as a leader in both innovation and growth. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

