Landing and Frontier Airlines Partner to Introduce Nomad Pass

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible apartment living, and ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) are joining forces to introduce Nomad Pass. The first-of-its-kind subscription merges the benefits of Landing’s Standby membership and Frontier’s All-You-Can-Fly GoWild! Pass™ for just $1,495 per month.



Nomad Pass offers unlimited adventure, allowing members to live throughout Landing’s nationwide network of fully-furnished apartments and fly with Frontier from city to city at an unbeatable price. Corresponding to broader flexibility in the way people live, work, and travel, Nomad Pass allows members to take full advantage of that freedom – all while saving on living accommodations and airfare.

“Nomad Pass combines two innovative product offerings across living and travel, and they couldn’t be more complementary,” said Russ Brodmerkle, Chief Marketing Officer at Landing. “It’s tailor-made for people embracing a flexible lifestyle and the ability to travel frequently – we’re proud to partner with Frontier to deliver the ultimate adventure at an affordable price.”

To celebrate the launch, Landing is announcing its Explore More Sweepstakes for Nomad Pass Members which runs from now through May 8, 2024. Members can submit entries for each market they visit for a chance to win a free six months of Nomad Pass – an $8,970 value. The sweepstakes encourages members to Explore More, as members who travel the most will increase their chances of winning.

“Thousands of GoWild! pass holders have enjoyed all-you-can-fly travel to a wide variety of Frontier’s domestic and international destinations,” said James Fenner, Vice President, Pricing and Revenue Management, Frontier Airlines. “Combined with Landing’s novel Standby program for quality apartment living, Nomad Pass offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy a lifestyle filled with travel and adventure at an unbeatable price.”

With Nomad Pass, members unlock the same benefits as Landing Standby members, and can move freely across the Landing network – from studios to three bedroom apartments (pending availability). Like Standby, if a standard Landing member books their apartment, they'll be given a three-day notice to select a new Landing home in any available market at no additional cost. If they decide they want to move even earlier, they can also pick up and leave with just three days' notice to Landing – no minimum required stay.

Meanwhile, they’ll also gain the benefits of Frontier’s GoWild! Pass , which offers an unlimited number of flights during the period their pass is valid with access to all U.S. and international destinations Frontier serves. Bookings can be confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel. For each flight, pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at time of booking (flights do not include any add-on products like bags or seat assignments).

For more information on Nomad Pass or the Explore More Contest, please visit: http://hellolanding.com/nomadpass

For GoWild! Pass terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.flyfrontier.com/frontier-miles/terms-and-conditions/#GoWild!_Pass

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. It offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience via a subscription. Members have access to a selection of carefully curated furnished apartments and a host of amenities. Landing apartments are currently available in more than 375 cities across the United States and growing. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith. For more information, visit www.hellolanding.com .

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC), is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company operates 134 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier’s high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 210 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

