Sprout Social Expands Reddit Partnership

Enhanced offering will deliver deeper, real-time, public Reddit insights to customers

CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced it entered into an enhanced partnership with Reddit, where Sprout users will gain access to deeper and more valuable real-time Reddit data for insights into public conversations and customer activity along with brand and industry trends.

With more than 100,000+ active communities and 70+ million daily active users, Reddit is full of rich communities and public conversations that, when tapped, can provide organizations with the consumer insights and knowledge they need to gauge brand health, implement more proactive care strategies and build better products.

“Reddit has always been a central community for a wide and diverse range of conversations and we’ve seen it have an increased impact on brand outcomes in recent years,” said Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social. “As social insights become essential to remaining competitive and driving innovation across an organization, this expanded offering will provide increased value to our users and their understanding of their businesses and customers.”

The more in-depth offering will be available to all Sprout customers by this summer. Learn more about Sprout’s integrations and social listening capabilities here.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s award-winning software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

