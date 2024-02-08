Papa Johns Raises $55,286 for Canadian Nonprofit

Funding will supply meals for people in need across Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns Canada announced the company has raised $55,286 through the sales of its Shaq-a-Roni pizza for Canada’s largest food rescue organization, Second Harvest.



“The Papa Johns franchise owners look forward to the Shaq-a-Roni fundraising campaign every year. It’s the perfect blend of an amazing pizza raising money for a wonderful charity partner,” said Michael Prentice, Papa Johns Franchise Business Partner. “Our 200+ local store owners are always engaged in fundraising efforts in their own communities, but the opportunity to work with an organization that focuses on feeding the less fortunate is a special privilege for all team members.”

Papa Johns leveraged the impact of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza to support eliminating hunger and food waste across Canada. For every Shaq-a-Roni sold between October 25th and December 31st, 2023, Papa Johns donated one dollar to Second Harvest. Each dollar supplies three healthy meals to people and agencies in need.

"Huge pizzas with a huge impact! Papa Johns, through the Shaq-a-Roni campaign, has directly supported the rescue and redistribution of more than 167,533 pounds of nutritious surplus edible food to non-profit organizations across Canada on the front lines of the fight against hunger," said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest.

Over the past four years, through the Shaq-a-Roni partnership, Papa Johns has helped raise more than $200 thousand for communities across Canada.

Designed by Shaquille O’ Neal himself, the limited-time Shaq-a-Roni is an extra-large pie made with Papa Johns fresh, never-frozen six ingredient dough, covered with extra cheese and extra pepperoni, then cut into eight foldable slices.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colours from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,900 restaurants in 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

