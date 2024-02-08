Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market to reach 1,655.00 million by 2030 ; CAGR of 3.8% During 2021 to 2030

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market

Mouth ulcers are painful breaks, sores or lesions that occur in the mucous membrane of the oral cavity's soft tissues.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aphthous stomatitis, commonly known as recurrent aphthous ulcers or canker sores, is a frequent oral mucosal disease seen by doctors and dentists. Aphthous ulcers are tiny, shallow lesions that form on the soft tissues of the mouth or at the base of the gums. Canker sores, unlike cold sores, do not appear on the surface of the lips and are not communicable. They are often merely a mild annoyance that lasts a week or two. They are exceedingly frequent, occurring in conjunction with a broad variety of illnesses and by a number of processes, although there is generally no significant underlying cause. They can be painful and make eating and talking difficult.

The demand for mouth ulcers treatment market has been on a rise due to increasing prevalence of mouth ulcers due to rise in tobacco consumption globally and smoking cessation, as smoking cessation causes mouth ulcers and occur often in smokers. Therefore, this increases the occurrences of mouth ulcers due to tobacco stomatitis or smoker's palate, (inflammation of mucus membranes in oral cavity), which is expected to propel the market growth of mouth ulcers treatment.

𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐔𝐥𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The mouth ulcers treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, formulation type, indication, and region. On the basis of drug type, the market is categorized into analgesics & corticosteroids, antihistamine, antimicrobial, and anesthetic. By formulation type, the market is divided into sprays, mouthwash, gels, and lozenges. By indication, the market is classified into aphthous stomatitis, oral lichen planus, and others.

